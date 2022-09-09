Parler Share
Sports
News
Buffalo Bills players stand for the national anthem before their against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Buffalo Bills players stand for the national anthem before their against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Denis Poroy / AP)

NFL Kicks Off the Season by Violating US Flag Code: 'Disrespecting Our Flag Is Not Patriotic'

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2022 at 6:45am
Parler Share

The NFL kicked off its season with controversy over how the American flag was used as part of pregame ceremonies.

During the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, a mammoth flag replica was unveiled on the field.

While that is a common sight before games, it is a violation of the U.S. flag code, which reads, “The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.”

More disturbing to some viewers, there was also a major change this time: Instead of the flag’s usual rectangular shape, this version had been cut to resemble the outline of the continental United States.

Trending:
Meghan Markle Did Not Travel to See Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Forced to Make Trip Alone: Report

Many on social media expressed disappointment over the NFL’s treatment of the flag.

Related:
To Commemorate 9/11 Fallen, West Point Remembers Those We Lost in Epic Fashion


One fan said part of the lower 48 appeared to be lopped off.

Before the game, the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was marked with a moment of silence, according to NFL.com.

Once again, the league also embraced social justice messaging.

“During Thursday’s Kickoff game, players from both the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will wear helmets featuring ‘Choose Love’ as part of the league’s social justice helmet decal messaging this season, which will also include other phrases such as ‘End Racism,’ ‘Stop Hate’ and ‘Inspire Change’ among others,” the league said in a news release Wednesday.

Do you approve of the NFL's handling of the flag?

According to USA Today, all Rams chose to wear the “Choose Love” decal, while Bills players had assorted decals.

The NFL said the “Choose Love” message was added this year in response to “an uptick in hate crimes and gun violence around the country.”

On the field, Buffalo defeated the Super Bowl champion Rams 31-10.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Police Hunting for Two Suspects Over 'Terroristic Threats' Against 'A Number of White People'
Incredible Discovery in Montana: 2,700-Year-Old Papyrus with Biblical Name Written on It Returned to Israel
NFL Kicks Off the Season by Violating US Flag Code: 'Disrespecting Our Flag Is Not Patriotic'
After Noticing Hunter Biden's Seat Next to Top CCP Official, Mob Boss' Nephew Reached Out with a Request
Social Media Giant Admits Its Blunder Gave Democratic Campaigns Access to Republican Voter Data
See more...

Conversation