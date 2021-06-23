Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre built a legendary career out of being on target when it counted.

But he was never more on target than when he nailed the issue of transgender “women” competing against true females on the biggest stages in sports.

Liberals are going to hate it, but no sane, honest person — man or woman — could disagree.

“It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said with characteristic bluntness. “That’s unfair.”

The issue arose during Tuesday’s episode of Favre’s podcast “Bolling with Favre,” co-hosted by former Fox News personality Eric Bolling. (The episode is here. The transgender segment starts about the 30-minute mark.)

What sparked Favre’s “unfair” comment was the story of Laurel Hubbard, a male New Zealand weightlifter who identifies as female and was just selected as the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Every human past puberty understands that there are basic physiological differences between men and women. It’s just that in the 21st century, liberals seem to have decided ideology trumps biology.

This isn’t the first time in his post-football career that Favre has stood up to the liberal left.

He endorsed former President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, for instance, and voiced public skepticism about the prosecution’s version of events in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case.

(He’s also, of course, made some regrettable comments about his anthem-kneeling colleague Colin Kaepernick. But Favre’s not perfect, as New York Jets fans can attest.)

But Favre is, first and foremost, a competitor — the kind of athletic competitor who reached the summit of a Super Bowl championship with the Green Bay Packers in his own chosen sport — and he understands exactly how that kind of distortion would enrage a kindred spirit.

“If I was a true female — and I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in the weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself!” he said.

Tracey Lambrechs probably knows just what he means.

According to Fox News, Lambrechs is the New Zealand weightlifter, a 2016 Olympian, who held numerous women’s national records in the sport until Hubbard came along.

“I was like, ‘What do you mean? There’s no one that’s close to me,'” she said as she recalled getting a call from her coach with the news that Hubbard was now lifting weights as a “woman.”

“Laurel started weightlifting, and she competed on the weekend,” Lambrechs said, reconstructing her coach’s part of the conversation. “So as of now, you’re No. 2.”

Check out her interview here:







The crazed left of 2021 doesn’t care much about athletes like Lambrechs who devote their lives to achieving the most they can with the body God gave them.

For liberals, it’s more important to signal their own virtue than it is to salute the true excellence that comes from a lifetime of discipline and endeavor.

As unfathomable as that is, there’s the even deeper question of what, exactly, the transgenders really think they’re winning.

Whatever psychological, physiological or emotional problems there are that have led athletes like Hubbard to think that they’re something they’re not, they have to know in their hearts that they’re competing against — and defeating — athletes who have simply been born with bodies that are weaker.

Like the “transgender” track runners in Connecticut whose “victories” have led to federal court challenges, they have to know that any wins on an unequal playing field are irreversibly tainted.

The Democratic Party, of course, is on the side of those frauds. (Birds of a feather and all that, when it comes to cheating to win.) As are the mainstream media, academia, entertainment and all the usual suspect institutions of modern American life.

But anyone with a working pair of eyes and a functioning brain understands good and well what the truth is.

Any reasonable person knows it is unfair for men to compete against women in sport, especially Olympic style sports: track & field, wrestling, power lifting, etc. — Stitragus (@JBakerman513) June 23, 2021

Of course it is. Women need to get together and do something about it. No matter how hard they work they will never have the strength or muscle mass that biological men have. It’s a losing battle. — Patty Burke Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@firefly3651) June 23, 2021

Why aren’t women speaking out against this??? The end of women in sports will end soon. — dondtravel (@Ckdonnadavidson) June 23, 2021

That last Twitter post, predicting the end of women’s sports if this continues, was exactly what Bolling brought to the conversation.

“There’s going to be no women’s sports, it’s not going to be men’s sports. Men’s division, women’s division. It’s just going to be that sport,” he told Favre.

“And that’s where we’re headed. That’s clearly where we’re headed. … Down the road, it’s going to be athlete against athlete, like it or not.”

Lambrechs — and any other honest person — can guess where that’s going end up: with a lot of women being beaten — sometimes literally.

“I look at a lot of young athletes around us. There are 14-, 15-year-old boys lifting what our females lift,” she said.

Forcing women to compete against men, Lambrechs said, is “honestly just going to knock women out of sport.”

“Women are not going to want to participate in something where there isn’t opportunity for them to win medals or go to international competition,” she said.

That’s because normal humans understand what “fair” means. Kindergartners understand what “fair” means.

Only ideologically blinded liberals don’t.

And Brett Favre was right on target.

