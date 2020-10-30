NFL legend Brett Favre became the latest high-profile athlete to wade into the waters of the 2020 election when he endorsed President Donald Trump on Friday.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback went to Twitter to praise the president on issues such as religious liberty, the Second Amendment, low taxes and support for military personnel and law enforcement officers.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military,” Favre tweeted.

Added the former Super Bowl winner, “In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

The Hall of Famer angered many football fans this past summer when he appeared to compare former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 after he left football to join the Army Rangers.

Favre seemed to speak off the cuff when asked by TMZ Sports in June how he thought Kaepernick would be remembered for his polarizing national anthem protests and his leftist political advocacy.

“I can only think of — right off the top of my head — Pat Tillman’s another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero,” Favre said.

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (253 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

He added, ”So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Favre, who was a three-time NFL MVP while with the Packers, later clarified the comments online.

“Including Pat Tillman’s name in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they both sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a cause,” he tweeted. “Pat tragically lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor.”

Including Pat Tillman’s name in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they both sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a cause. Pat tragically lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) June 22, 2020

RELATED: Herb Adderley, NFL Legend with 6 Titles, Dies at 81

Now he has angered a different group of fans by supporting Trump’s campaign and citing support for veterans and police officers as partially motivating him to endorse the president.

I can finally say without remorse that I never liked you. Whew, now that’s off my chest. — Flip Florida Blue – 4 days (@Leslieoo7) October 30, 2020

So Brett Favre gives the middle finger to all Black @NFL Players. @packers fans are embarrassed AGAIN by Brett Favre. #GoPackGo What products is Favre selling these days? I won’t buy any. #BoycottFavre #Vote #Biden — Nancy Levine #Vote 🗳️ (@nancylevine) October 30, 2020

wealthy white predator says what — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 30, 2020

One less fan… — Piperfly75t (@ree2_reed) October 30, 2020

Trump, meanwhile, appreciated the endorsement.

“Such a Great Honor! Thank you, Brett!” the president said in a tweet Friday.

Such a Great Honor! Thank you, Brett! https://t.co/AocgUSqOTU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Favre is the latest sports legend to endorse Trump.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus endorsed the president’s re-election bid Wednesday evening when he tweeted that Trump stands between Americans and the adoption of a “socialist America” he said will be pushed by Democrats, should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the election.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

Nicklaus noted that “if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Orr, one of the NHL’s all-time greats, took out a newspaper ad Friday endorsing Trump and calling him “the kind of teammate I want.”

“Everyone has an opinion as our upcoming Presidential election approaches, and I am no different,” Orr said in the New Hampshire Union Leader ad, according to Sporting News. “When I look at America during these turbulent times, I keep trying to separate style from substance, fact from fiction.

“This much I know. Our current President has had to operate under extremely difficult conditions over these past several years. In addition, no leader anywhere signed up with the idea that dealing with a worldwide pandemic would be part of their mandate. The attacks on our president have been unrelenting since the day he took office.

“Despite that, President Trump has delivered for all the American people, regardless of race, gender, or station in life.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.