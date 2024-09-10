NFL Legend Brett Favre Has an Important Message About Celebrities Who Tell People How to Vote

Bret Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL.

During that hall of fame career, he racked up 71,838 passing yards for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, according to Pro Football Reference. (He also attempted four passes for the Atlanta Falcons, who initially drafted him, although he completed none of them — and the team subsequently let him go to the Packers because then-Falcons coach Jerry Glanville didn’t get along with him.)

He led the league in yards twice. He had 508 touchdowns, leading the league in that category four times. He had a career completion percentage of 62.0, leading the league once. As a starter, he was 186-112. He also has one Super Bowl ring, three MVP awards, 11 Pro Bowl selections, and three All-Pro selections.

You know how much he knows about curbing inflation? About reducing China’s influence in the South Pacific region? Isolating Iran from the international community and reducing the damage caused by its terrorist proxies like Hezbollah or Hamas?

Not a darned thing. And Brett Favre knows it.

As the old meme goes, be like Brett Favre.

In a Monday morning tweet — call it a bit of “Monday morning quarterbacking,” if you want to get punny — Favre urged his followers on social media not to listen to him, or anyone else with cultural cachet but no political experience, when it comes to casting your ballot.

“About 150 million people are going to vote with only a handful of them being celebrities,” he said.

“I hope most people do their own research instead of listening to their fav singer, actor, or athlete,” he added, followed by an American flag emoji.

This should seem like common sense. However, ever since Vice President Kamala Harris was gifted the Democratic nomination by her boss in mid-July, the “joy” and “vibes” candidate has been relying hard on celebrities to both draw attention and crowds.

The first time this phenomenon really got noticed was when Megan Thee Stallion — known for her hit “Hot Girl Summer,” an empowering female anthem to basically rutting with any attractive male in sight — turned out a major crowd in Atlanta in the early weeks of the Kamala campaign.

“Just two weeks ago, it would have been nearly impossible to imagine President Biden turning out a rally of Georgia Democrats like this one, with around 10,000 people here at the Georgia State University convocation center tonight,” one New York Times reporter gushed.

Pop singer Charli XCX, meanwhile, made headlines by declaring, in a social media post that “kamala IS brat.”

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Just in case you don’t get that bit of lingo, it’s actually sort of grammatically correct, if you go by the redefinition of the term “brat” by Ms. XCX: To be “brat” is to be “[t]hat girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown but parties through it. It’s very honest. It’s very blunt — a little bit volatile, does dumb things, but, like, it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

Other Kamala, elebrity endorsers, according to Deadline? George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis, Octavia Spencer, Nick Offerman, Carole King, Ben Stiller, Stevie Wonder, Jason Bateman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others.

Trump has his own celebrity endorsers, mind you: Hulk Hogan, Rosanne Barr, Kid Rock, Jon Voight and 50 Cent.

Do you know what these people know about being president, or even about any major policy decisions? I’ll leave it to actor John Vernon, best known as Dean Wormer in “Animal House” — who hasn’t made an endorsement, given he passed away in 2005 — to explain it as succinctly as possible:







Well, OK: Maybe they know as much as the average American. But your neighbor, aside from a lawn sign, isn’t going to come over to your house unannounced to give a long speech on why the future of America depends on you voting for [insert candidate here] even though they don’t know much about it. If on the off chance they do, I have some advice: build a picket fence — or a big, beautiful wall — between your properties.

Yet, every election cycle, celebrities — usually, but not always, Democrats — will come out and try to use their star power to change the trajectory of the election. Just remember that they’re the same as the rest of the 150 million people who vote — and, in most cases, know even less than the rest of them.

That’s the most helpful election advice you’ll ever get from Brett Favre, I can guarantee.

