Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus died in his sleep last month, and now his death certificate has revealed the cause of that death.

Butkus died of a stroke, listed on his death certificate as a “cerebrovascular accident” by the Los Angeles Department of Health.

The 80-year-old was listed as a “linebacker” workign for the National Football League on the certificate — a fitting tribute, as TMZ pointed out, to one of the best even to play that position in the NFL.

Like so many other Americans, Butkus had also suffered from both high cholesterol and hardening of the arteries — more formally known as atherosclerosis — in the years prior to his death.

He’d also undergone coronary bypass over 20 years ago, in 2001, but more recently had been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in recent weeks, according to the outlet.

Emergency responders pronounced Butkus dead at the scene on October 5 at his residence in Malibu, California, where they had been called on a report of a cardiac arrest.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a statement after Butkus’ death, according to the New York Post.

“He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidentally, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates.”

Sports Illustrated called Butkus “The Most Feared Man in Football” in its 1970 NFL preview, The Associated Press reported last month.

Do you still watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (18 Votes) No: 75% (54 Votes)

He was a first-team All-Pro five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before a knee injury forced his retirement at 31. He made it into the Hall of Fame the first time he was eligible, in 1979.

“Trading on his image as the toughest guy in the room, Butkus enjoyed a long second career as a sports broadcaster, an actor in movies and TV series, and a sought-after pitchman for products ranging from antifreeze to beer,” the AP reported.

“Whether the script called for comedy or drama, Butkus usually resorted to playing himself, often with his gruff exterior masking a softer side.”

Butkus grew up in Chicago, playing for Chicago Vocational High and the University of Illinois before signing with the Bears.

In his rookie year, Butkus intercepted five passes, recovered six fumbles and — unofficially — forced six more.

“Just to hit people wasn’t good enough,” teammate Ed O’Bradovich said. “He loved to crush people.”

Despite his talent, the Bears never made it to the postseason while Butkus was playing.

“There’s no reason why we can’t or shouldn’t be in the run all the time,” he said at the Bears’ 100th anniversary celebration in June 2019. “I know you’ve got those draft choices or whatever when you finish first all the time. How can you explain New England being up there all these years. That’s not right. The Bears should be the ones.”

He is survived by his wife, Helen, and children Ricky, Matt and Nikki.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.