NFL Legend and Hall of Famer Abruptly Hospitalized, Lawyer and Friend Issues Update

One of the most fearsome players in NFL history is dealing with a health scare of his own.

TMZ first broke the report that former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor — widely considered to be one of the greatest players at his position — had been suddenly hospitalized.

The outlet described the situation as a “medical emergency” which the 67-year-old Taylor experienced while he was in New Jersey.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Lawrence Taylor is hospitalized after a medical emergency. Details: https://t.co/o1wM0Gcu5y pic.twitter.com/zWSLzH1tsL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

While details have largely been sparse, TMZ did report that Taylor had arrived at a nearby medical facility’s emergency room, before he was taken to a different part of the hospital.

Citing sources close with Taylor, TMZ also reported that the legendary pass rusher is expected to make a full recovery.

The New York Daily News, meanwhile, actually spoke with one of Taylor’s friends — who’s also his attorney — about the incident.

“He’s dealing with some abdominal issues, but he’s going to be fine,” Arthur Aidala told the New York outlet.

Aidala has been a prominent fixture in Taylor’s life since 2011, when the NFL standout was accused of rape.

(The case would eventually end with two sexual misconduct misdemeanor pleas.)

Outside of the sexual misconduct case, Taylor has also found himself in the headlines for his issues grappling with addiction.

As ESPN noted, Taylor has been forthcoming about his issues with alcohol and drugs, particularly during his playing days.

While alcohol had long been one of Taylor’s vices, the NFL legend noted that he began using drugs as early as his second season in the NFL.

“I live my life in the fast lane,” Taylor said, “and I always have.”

That “fast lane” included two stints in drug rehab in 1995, and two arrests on charges of attempting to buy cocaine.

Yet, for all of the off-the-field issues Taylor suffered through, he remained one of the NFL’s very best defensive players. In fact, he’s often cited by legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick as the best defensive player he’s ever coached.

Taylor finished his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with nine interceptions, 41 forced fumbles, and an eye-watering 142 sacks over 13 years, which he spent exclusively with the Giants.

But for all of the statistical accolades that Taylor has accrued, it was the nigh-mythic reputation he had as a defender that really set him apart in NFL lore.

If you’re not the squeamish type, you can look up a clip of what happened during a Nov. 18, 1985 Monday Night Football tilt between the Giants and the Washington Redskins. That was the infamous game where Taylor shattered the leg of Redskins star quarterback Joe Theismann.

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