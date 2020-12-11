NFL Legend Tony Dungy Calls Raphael Warnock's Christian Faith Into Doubt with Biting Questions

Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy brought his hard-hitting style to the battle over abortion with a tweet that called out Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock is battling Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the two runoff elections that will take place in Georgia next month.

Warnock has declared himself to be a “pro-choice pastor.”

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

That provoked questions from Dungy.

“Rev Warner may be a pastor,” Dungy tweeted, later blaming spell-check for not getting Warnock’s name correct.

“My question would be ‘Is he a Christian?’ That is, does he follow the teachings of Jesus and does he believe that the Bible is the absolute word of God?”

Rev Warner may be a pastor. My question would be “Is he a Christian?” That is, does he follow the teachings of Jesus and does he believe that the Bible is the absolute word of God? https://t.co/cabHEGB2XX — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 9, 2020

Dungy further pressed his case as he debated with others on Twitter.

If you’re going to pick one verse and give it to me I’ll pick one verse for you. Look at Mark 2:27 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 9, 2020

I’m not judging anyone. I’m just asking two questions. The answers to those two questions will tell me a lot. No interpretations necessary. Just yes or no answers. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 9, 2020

He later noted that it takes more than working in a church to be a Christian.

I didn’t ask where he served. I asked if he follows the teachings of Jesus and if he believes the Bible absolutely—that it is 100% accurate and is truly the word of God. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 9, 2020

“I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition.”

I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 10, 2020



Dungy said abortion destroys what God creates.

“Please read Psalm 139:13-16. Then tell me if you think God puts babies in the womb or man does? If you believe they randomly get there, then I have no argument. But if you believe God puts them there, then how does anyone have a right to ‘choose’ which ones survive?”

Please read Psalm 139:13-16. Then tell me if you think God puts babies in the womb or man does? If you believe they randomly get there then I have no argument. But if you believe God puts them there, then how does anyone have a right to “choose” which ones survive? — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 10, 2020

Dungy also noted that his comments are not related to the upcoming election.

Not talking politics here. Not talking about the law. Talking about right and wrong. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 10, 2020

I didn’t say anything about public office. That is not my concern at all. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 10, 2020

Dungy has often publicly expressed his faith.

“I’ve always felt that my Christian principles and what I believed about life was more important than anything, so whatever job I did, that was going to be at the forefront,” Dungy said in a 2016 interview, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

