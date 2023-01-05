Parler Share
Sports
News
A Paycor Stadium video board reads that the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is suspended following the injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter Monday night.
A Paycor Stadium video board reads that the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is suspended following the injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter Monday night. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

NFL Makes Decision on the Outcome of Suspended 'MNF' Bengals-Bills Game

 By The Associated Press  January 5, 2023 at 12:34pm
Parler Share

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling.

The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot.

Trending:
Parents Reveal Stance on Death Penalty for Daughter's Alleged Killer: 'If You Want to Play God's Role ...'

The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

NFL.com reported the following playoff-clinching scenarios if the game was canceled:

• Bengals clinch AFC North, but would not have a path to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage (Ravens cannot clinch division even if they beat Bengals in Week 18 because an 11-5 Cincinnati team would best an 11-6 Baltimore).

• Chiefs can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win Saturday (Chiefs would be the only team capable of reaching 14 wins).

• Chiefs would also clinch the No. 1 seed if the Bills lose vs. the Patriots in Week 18.

• Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win vs. the Patriots + a Chiefs loss at the Raiders in Week 18.

• Bengals can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win vs. the Ravens + a Bills loss vs. the Patriots in Week 18 (would go to strength of victory tiebreaker).

Hamlin, whose frightening injury prompted a wave of support and prayers across the nation, “has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills said in a Twitter post on Thursday morning.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

Related:
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Reveal Telling Question He Asked Shortly After Waking Up

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Arizona Spending $76 Million to Tear Down $95 Million Border Protection Measure for New Dem Administration
Rare Success Against Alzheimer's: FDA Approves a Fast-Tracked Treatment
Until a Speaker of the House Is Chosen, Here's Who Wields the Gavel
Prince Harry Has 'Target on His Back,' Now Made Worse After What He Claimed to Have Done in Afghanistan War
Grammy Winner Accused of Assault and Kidnapping Gets Fatally Shot During Encounter with Police
See more...

Conversation