NFL Player Boldly Bucks the Trend, Honors Police Chief Killed by Looters on His Uniform

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 14, 2020 at 9:06am
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert bucked the NFL’s pro-leftist activism Sunday when he used his uniform to honor retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed by a rioter in St. Louis in June.

It was announced earlier this month that Eifert would use the league’s new policy allowing players to use their uniforms to honor people killed during confrontations with police to keep the memory of Dorn alive.

Eifert did not confirm or deny the report until he honored the late police officer on Sunday.

After the game, in which the Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20, Eifert shared an image of Dorn’s name on his helmet on Twitter.

“Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community!” the tight end wrote.

“It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today!”

Dorn was guarding a friend’s St. Louis pawn shop against looters in the early weeks of mass, nationwide civil unrest when he was shot to death.

Eifert had one catch for eight yards during Sunday’s game, according to ESPN.

The 30-year-old has subtly shared his patriotism online in the past.

On July 4, he celebrated Independence Day on Twitter, writing, “Happy 4th of July! I love this holiday, always think how lucky I am to live in the best country in the world.”

“And everyone in the military who sacrificed so we can all live the American dream!” Eifert added. “Have fun and be safe out there.”

During the NFL’s divisive 2017 national anthem protests, Eifert shared a pair of cleats honoring former NFL player Pat Tillman, who died serving his country in Afghanistan after leaving the Arizona Cardinals to join the Army Rangers following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“My cleats for tomorrow’s game and my reason why I stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote.

Eifert previously spent seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in the off-season that is worth $9.5 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
