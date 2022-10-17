Parler Share
NFL Player Gets Booted from Game by His Own Coach Over Sideline Antics

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2022 at 8:27am
After Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was booted from a game Sunday by his own coach, he tried to frame the action as a byproduct of his competitive nature.

Coach Steve Wilks had a different story.

“No one is bigger than the team,” Wilks said, according to ESPN.  “I’m not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual.”

Anderson was sent off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson had an intense conversation with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the game’s second quarter. When he and Dailey got into it again in the third quarter, Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room, according to Sports Illustrated.

Did coach Steve Wilks make the right decision?

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win. It’s third down, I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be OK with that,” Anderson said after the game. “So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

When asked why he was removed, Anderson spoke about himself.

“I have no idea but I do know one thing I do. I always stand on and continue to do is I give my all to everything that I do,” he said. “I don’t play this game for money, I don’t play this game for fame, things like that. I play this game ’cause I love the game of football, I’m saying.”

After saying his goal was to help the team win the Super Bowl, he added, “I’m never going to belittle myself from that aspect.”

“Everybody’s not always going to understand you,” he said. (1:22) “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I don’t live for the approval of others. I keep God first, my family and myself.”

There were plenty of opinions on Twitter.

Anderson said he was “honestly confused” by being sent out of the game, according to ESPN.

“I wanted to be in the game. I’ve never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don’t see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn’t do nothing wrong,” he said.

“I don’t want nobody to have a misconception of me,” he said.  “Other times in my life when I’ve had moments of controversy, I didn’t speak up for myself. It’s not just about me. It’s when young kids go through similar things, they need to know to stand up for themselves.”

Anderson said the debate was all about playing to win.

“You shouldn’t be OK with not being on that turf,” he said, according to ESPN. “You should want to make a play. Losing is not acceptable. You don’t play this game to lose. You could consider me a loser my whole life growing up. I didn’t get this far in life to continue to be a loser. It’s not what I work for.”

According to ESPN, Wilks would not say if Anderson would be playing next week when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
