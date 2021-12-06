NFL Player Makes Bold Pro-Life Statement with His Shoes, Draws Anger from Leftists

This weekend, the National Football League allowed players to support various causes through its “My Clause, My Cleats” initiative. One Jacksonville Jaguars player strayed from the crowd to stand up for what he believed in.

According to the Florida Times-Union, players chose organizations representing causes ranging from social justice to various diseases and youth initiatives. But Jaguars’ tight end Jacob Hollister did not choose any of the usual groups.

Instead, Hollister chose to support the Live Action Organization.

“Live Action exists today to shift public opinion on the killing of preborn children and defend the rights of these most vulnerable among us,” the organization said on its website.

“Through compelling educational media, human interest storytelling, and investigative reporting, we reveal the humanity of the preborn and expose the abortion industry exploiting women for profit.”

The Jaguars revealed the cleats in a picture on the team website. They feature a picture of a pregnant woman with a heart and the caption “Love them both” on one shoe.

The other shoe features the words “Save Lives” multiple times in an artistic succession.

“Every life is a miracle,” Hollister said, according to the Times-Union. “I’m proud to support the Live Action Organization through my cleats.”

Multiple social media users criticized Hollister for his cleats. On Reddit, members of the “r/Jaguars” page suggested Hollister should have been forced to change his organization.

Do you support Hollister's stance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (68 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind about this subject but it seems odd the Jags or the NFL let this slide,” one user said.

“I guess it helps he’s not very good on a not very good team so no one cares what he does, but it seems like it could be bad PR especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decisions being made right now.”

Another user suggested Hollister should not be allowed to have an opinion on abortion unless he adopts multiple children.

“Oh. How many kids has he adopted?” the user said.

One moderator of the page even posted a link to donate to Planned Parenthood in an apparent stand against Hollister’s cause.

Despite the outrage, some users did come to Hollister’s defense, even if they did not personally agree with his views.

“Well, how divisive things are right now, I am done being enraged about people’s choices,” one user said. “If that is his choice, I do not agree, but so be it. We want him canceled over shoes?”

A different user suggested the moderators of the page were intentionally trying to create controversy over nothing.

“Honestly I dont understand why this was even posted, other than to stir things up on subjects that have nothing to do with football,” the user said. “Who cares what he believes? It’s his life. Plenty of players take stances on all types of stuff, and they never get posted on here in a negative light. Shame on you mods.”

The cleats from this weekend’s game will be available to bid on through NFL Auction, the Times-Union reported. All proceeds will go to the organization the cleats are supporting.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation