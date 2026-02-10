NFL Player Shot in San Francisco Hours After Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot in an ankle early Monday during a scuffle in a San Francisco nightclub, hours after the end of Super Bowl LX in nearby Santa Clara, California.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect,” the statement said.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team said in a statement, according to CBS.

“He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate,” the statement said.

San Francisco #49ers defensive lineman Keion White has had surgery after being shot in the ankle. The incident reportedly happened just after 04:00 local time on Monday and the injury is not considered career or life-threatening. The San Francisco Police Department is yet to… pic.twitter.com/epO1oRKdFc — Alkass English (@alkassenglish) February 10, 2026



A report in the San Francisco Standard, an online news outlet, indicated the shooting followed an argument involving rapper “Lil Baby” — the Atlanta man whose real name is Dominique Jones.

The Standard’s report said that what began as a Super Bowl party — including strippers — was taking place early Monday at Dahlia’s, a bar and nightclub on Mission Street.

White, 27, was attending a private party on a separate floor of the club when the 4 a.m. incident took place, the report said.

Police said they were told by a witness that an argument took place when Jones, 31, and his entourage tried to enter White’s private event.

A witness interviewed by police said White himself got into an argument with the rapper, according to the Standard.

CBS, however, reported police saying White was not involved in the incident that led to the shooting.

White underwent surgery Monday, ESPN reported. The injuries are not considered to be career-threatening, according to the network.

ESPN reported that no arrests have been made.

According to ESPN, White had attended the Super Bowl earlier on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, where the 49ers play their home games.

White was obtained in October from the New England Patriots.

The player is the second member of the team to be shot in the past 18 months.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on a downtown San Francsico street during a robbery attempt in August 2024.

