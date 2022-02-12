Share
NFL Player Sparks Outrage After Making Disturbing Hitler Comments

 By Jack Davis  February 12, 2022 at 9:25am
A Washington Commanders star beat a hasty retreat after causing outrage by saying he’d like to have dinner with Adolf Hitler.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen apologized Wednesday for the comment.

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” he tweeted. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb.”


The controversy began innocently enough when Allen, a Pro Bowl selection, asked his Twitter followers to ask him anything they wanted, according to The Washington Post.

He was asked to name three people with whom he would like to have dinner.

Allen picked his grandfather, Michael Jackson and Hitler. The tweet has since been deleted.

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics,” Allen wrote when asked to explain his choice. “But honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

The comment outraged many.

Was this a major mistake by the football star?

As the choice drew more negative comments, Allen said he was not giving Hitler “props.”

“Not props, I probably should have used a different term but I  was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a convo with him. He’s easily one if not the most evil persons to have ever  lived but this was a hypothetical question,” he wrote.

A Twitter user claiming he was Jewish then chided Allen, saying the comment was hurtful.

“I’m sorry i offended you that definitely was not my [intention], I was just answering a question,” he replied.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
