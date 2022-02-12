NFL Player Sparks Outrage After Making Disturbing Hitler Comments

A Washington Commanders star beat a hasty retreat after causing outrage by saying he’d like to have dinner with Adolf Hitler.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen apologized Wednesday for the comment.

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” he tweeted. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb.”

Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb! — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022



The controversy began innocently enough when Allen, a Pro Bowl selection, asked his Twitter followers to ask him anything they wanted, according to The Washington Post.

He was asked to name three people with whom he would like to have dinner.

Allen picked his grandfather, Michael Jackson and Hitler. The tweet has since been deleted.

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics,” Allen wrote when asked to explain his choice. “But honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

The comment outraged many.

Jonathan Allen really called Adolf Hitler a military genius … that is a top 2 dumbest thing that has ever been said on this app man pic.twitter.com/qwFzVQmZXv — Chargers Draft SZN (@sgmbraves2) February 9, 2022

Washington Redskins Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen said he wants to have dinner with Hitler because, ‘He’s a military genius.’ What an idiot. — Nick Adams 🚚 (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 9, 2022

First Whoopi Goldberg’s vile rant about the Holocaust and now NFL player @jonallen93_ wants to have dinner with Hitler because he’s “a military genius”?! Hitler gassed, starved and murdered MILLIONS of people in his pursuit of the master race you dolt! pic.twitter.com/enjkV5FxBH — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) February 9, 2022

As the choice drew more negative comments, Allen said he was not giving Hitler “props.”

Not props, I probably should have used a different term but I was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a convo with him. He’s easily one if not the most evil persons to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022

“Not props, I probably should have used a different term but I was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a convo with him. He’s easily one if not the most evil persons to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question,” he wrote.

A Twitter user claiming he was Jewish then chided Allen, saying the comment was hurtful.

I’m sorry i offended you that definitely was not my attention, I was just answering a question. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022

“I’m sorry i offended you that definitely was not my [intention], I was just answering a question,” he replied.

