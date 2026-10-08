NFL All-Pro Draws Big Response by Posting a Video from Inside Trump's Car

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey drew a wide range of social media replies Tuesday after he posted a video of himself and President Donald Trump driving around in a limo.

“Do y’all know this guy? He claims that he’s a billionaire!” the NFL star wrote on X.

Do yall know this guy? He claims that he’s a billionaire! https://t.co/HXlplfEMBM — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) October 6, 2026

Clay Travis replied, “Riding in The Beast, pretty cool.”

Riding in The Beast, pretty cool. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2026

Baltimore journalist Lisa Snowden was less enthusiastic and simply wrote the word: “Embarrassing.”

Embarrassing — Lisa Snowden (@LisaESnowden) October 6, 2026

Britney Rae said, “Ravens rolling with the [goat],” meaning “greatest of all time.”

Ravens rolling with the 🐐 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 6, 2026

Another X user condemned Humphrey and questioned his morality.

“Marlon [I] thought you had higher morals than this,” he posted.

Humphrey later said the ride with Trump was unplanned, but that he did not want to decline an invitation from the president.

Do you believe Marlon Humphrey should have declined Trump's invitation? Yes, he should have No, it was an honor It depends on the context Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he should have 0% (0 votes) No, it was an honor 100% (6 votes) It depends on the context 0% (0 votes)

“It was a little surprising; that is not how things were supposed to go,” he told reporters. “But President Trump asked us if we wanted to ride with him, and I was not going to turn down a ride with the president. I didn’t really think about the, I guess, you know what I mean? Honestly, I pull my phone out all the time.”

“But that was quite the experience, to be in that very armored vehicle with the president,” the NFL star added.

Humphrey had posted the video from inside Trump’s car before joining the commander in chief at an event in Baltimore, Maryland, which Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, punter Ryan Eckley, and long snapper Nick Moore also attended.

The president called each of them out by name and asked them to stand so the crowd could applaud.

He called them “big stars,” and “good looking guys,” before saying that Moore seemed like a coach rather than a player.

“Tell me, is he a coach? They said no, he’s the snapper. You know, nowadays, those long snappers, they’re very valuable. It’s an amazing job you do with that. And he’s got an unblemished record,” Trump added.

“I don’t know how the hell you do it. So he’s got a little gray hair, I noticed, but they don’t care. They want him for one play … you look damn good, too. Thank you, congratulations, what a team you have.”

He also asked the players to give his “regards” to their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

“Say hello to your quarterback — he’s a little bit injured — and tell him I know his mother. I met his mother a few times in Palm Beach, and she’s a fantastic, beautiful woman. But give him my regards,” Trump concluded. “He is some player. You have a great year. Thank you, fellas.”

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