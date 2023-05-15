NFL All-Pro Unleashes on Biden Over News Conference Photo: 'This Is a Bit Too Far'

Two-time All-Pro Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari knows all about the importance of following the X’s and O’s to make sure a play comes together as scripted when the chaos of live action begins.

But when the president of the United States uses a script as a substitute for anything live, that’s a foul in his book.

Last month, President Joe Biden was caught holding a card that contained a photo of a reporter, the pronunciation of her name, and a question she appeared prepared to ask him.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the cheat sheet “entirely normal.”

Bakhtiari blew the whistle on that comment on Twitter.

“Can we have authentic and real NON-SCRIPTED interviews?? I understand and agree with prepping someone (like studying for a test) but this is a bit too far. It’s just one big play,” he said.

Can we have authentic and real NON-SCRIPTED interviews?? I understand and agree with prepping someone (like studying for a test) but this is a bit too far. It’s just one big play.. https://t.co/xmS1y7zX90 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 14, 2023

Amid pushback, the big guy stood his ground.

WARNING: The following tweet contains language some readers may find offensive.

“Again. Let me state this: I know both sides do this. This isn’t about sides. Neither should. And if they need this to ‘not look like a dumba**..’ then maybe, just maybe, we should raise the qualification bar,” he said.

Again. Let me state this: I know both sides do this. This isn’t about sides. Neither should. And if they need this to “not look like a dumbass..” then maybe, just maybe, we should raise the qualification bar. https://t.co/NklEZFrjzT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 14, 2023

He said Packers players get suggestions for questions, but not a script.

“We get generic points that’ll be ask and suggestions of how to navigate our answers. For the most part it is a free for all from the questions, to the answers,” he said.

Nope. We get generic points that’ll be ask and suggestions of how to navigate our answers. For the most part it is a free for all from the questions, to the answers. https://t.co/Hr9giiJf5i — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 14, 2023

Last month’s furor over the highly detailed note cards given to Biden echoed concerns from last year when a similarly detailed one emerged.

ON @JoeBiden‘s Note Card-there are BASIC INSTRUCTIONS on what Joe is supposed to do. 1. Walk in room. 2. Sit Down. 3. Speak 4. Ask question.

Is he in NURSERY SCHOOL? pic.twitter.com/8eLJqQL1Bi — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 23, 2022

Due to that and similar incidents throughout the Biden presidency, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House physician, has called upon Biden to take a cognitive test and release the results to the American people.

“The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president and trust that he or she can perform his or her duties. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s mental health is sharply deteriorating while the whole world watches,” Jackson said in a news release on his website.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (35 Votes)

“This is not a political issue, even Democrats are losing faith in the man they put in the White House. Americans WANT a mentally fit leader and reassurance that the man they elected is a cognitively sound Commander in Chief,” he said.

“I administered a cognitive test to President Donald J. Trump, and it’s time that President Biden is held to the same standard. The American people deserve answers. If Biden can’t step up to the plate and take a cognitive test, then he shouldn’t run for president again,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.