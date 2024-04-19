A young man with aspirations to take his football talents to the NFL died this week – just days before the league’s annual draft.

Amitral “AJ” Simon, a 25-year-old defensive lineman who finished his college career at the University at Albany in New York, passed away unexpectedly.

Simon was a star for the Great Danes and helped lead the team to the FCS semifinals last season.

The team announced his death Wednesday on the social media platform X.

“We love you, 8,” the team posted along with an image of a smiling Simon.

In another post, the team wrote, “The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning.”

“AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany,” the Danes said. “He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years. He will be profoundly missed.”

Albany coach Greg Gattuso also honored the late edge-rusher in a statement.

“Two joyous [years] coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family,” Gattuso said. “I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by Simon’s family to help pay for his final expenses said that he died on Tuesday.

“If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever,” the family said.

No cause of death was immediately available, nor were any additional details about the player’s final days or hours.

Simon, a native of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, began his college career at Bloomsburg University in the state before he transferred to Albany before the 2022 season.

He had a chance to get selected in the April 25-27 draft, ESPN reported. Although network analyst Matt Miller had graded Simon as the 448th prospect in the draft — about 250 players generally are chosen — he had been on the radar of at least one team, the New England Patriots.

NBC Sports reported the 6-foot-1, 267-pound Simon visited with the team just last week.

Meanwhile, draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic graded Simon as the country’s 36th-best edge-rusher.

Simon concluded his 15-game senior season at Albany with 55 tackles (21 1/2 for loss), 12 1/2 sacks and 74 quarterback pressures.

