Everything’s turning up Bosa, apparently.

As Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close, this weekend went about as good as it could’ve gone for the Bosa brothers.

The Los Angeles Chargers and elder brother Joey Bosa stomped the Tennessee Titans 27-17, while younger brother Nick and his San Francisco 49ers picked up a much-needed and hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But even if both Bosa brothers had lost, there’s a non-zero chance that Nick would’ve been having a wonderful week regardless — and it’s all thanks to the intersection of politics and sports.

Nick Bosa has never been especially shy about his conservative leanings, but even his biggest fans were a bit surprised when the standout defensive end felt emboldened enough to crash a post-game interview a couple weeks ago to support President-elect Donald Trump:







Moments after the Niners beat the freefalling Dallas Cowboys 30-24 on Oct. 27 (the Niners enjoyed a bye during Week 9), Bosa crashed the NBC post-game interview simply to flash a white and gold “Make America Great Again” cap.

To say that it caused an uproar would be an understatement.

Bosa was promptly fined $11,255 by the NFL for his stunt, to say nothing of the vitriol he faced online from liberal-leaning sports fans and Democrats.

But the NFL stalwart clearly wasn’t sweating the fine (Bosa’s contract extension last year included $88 million guaranteed, per Spotrac) or the societal backlash, as the 27-year-old standout made sure to take a subtle victory lap with reporters following Trump’s sweeping presidential win.

But he didn’t stop there.

No, Bosa needed to inject one more bit of pro-Trumpism into his NFL routine, and it came out during that close win over the Bucs.

At one point in the game, after making a critical play, Bosa and his fellow defensive players took the time to celebrate:

THIS MAN NICK BOSA AND THE 49ERS ARE DOING THE TRUMP DANCE 😂#FTTB pic.twitter.com/XHWcR7bHwP — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 10, 2024

Yes, that’s Nick Bosa doubling down on his unabashed Trump support by mimicking Trump’s meme-worthy dance moves mid-game:







It is worth calling out that for as often as Trump and his supporters are demonized as blanket “racists,” Bosa was the only white player engaging in the Trumpian celebration on Sunday.

Teammates Sam Okuayinonu (no. 91), veteran defensive lineman Leonard Floyd (no. 56) and superstar linebacker Fred Warner (no. 54) all joined in on the viral celebration, and all three athletes are black.

The Niners will have a critical game next week when the team travels to face fierce NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, as the team tries to keep pace with the division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Of note, Seattle is a part of a deep blue district that voted for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the election, per Axios, so Bosa and his team may very well face even more jeers than usual.

