NFL QB Matthew Stafford & Wife Surprise Three Boys for Christmas Who Lost Their Father

In hopes of spreading “a little extra holiday cheer,” Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, surprised three Michigan boys who lost their father and happen to be huge Lions fans.

In early November, Kelly Stafford put out a call on her Instagram page for nominations for people or families to bless during the Christmas season.

“We are looking for a person or a family that might need a little extra holiday cheer this year,” she wrote.

“Maybe they have had to endure something no one should have to go through and just need an extra reason to smile during the holidays!”

The Staffords haven’t had an easy year themselves.

In January, Kelly began feeling vertigo symptoms, and after many tests, doctors told her she had a brain tumor.

Thankfully, the tumor was benign, but the growth pattern of the tumor posed a serious threat to her hearing.

She has had a long, difficult road to recovery, but with support from her husband and children, she has fought through brain fog and fatigue one day at a time.

“Every day is different.. but I am so grateful for every day.. the struggles and the triumphs,” Kelly wrote on Instagram in August. “Going to continue to put one foot in front of the other, just like the first day after surgery.”

Matthew Stafford has had his own health issue — he fractured bones in his back in a Nov. 3 game against the Oakland Raiders and hasn’t played since then.

Despite their struggles this past year, the Staffords continued with their yearly tradition of blessing people and families in need during the Christmas season.

Kelly Stafford asked people to submit nominations through an email account.

One of the families nominated, Heather Krause and her three sons, were surprised when the Staffords knocked on their front door Dec. 16.

Two of the Krause brothers’ reactions have since gone viral.

A relative, Deana Harb, said the surprise visit was especially good for the boys since their father, Conor Krause, died unexpectedly in September.

“People are so, so, good. And I know my cousin is beaming from Heaven,” Harb wrote the following day.

Matthew Stafford not only showed up to meet the young Lions fans in person, but he also stayed and played video games with them.

“My mind is blown!!! Matthew and Kelly Stafford surprised us this evening! We are speechless! Such amazing people!!” Heather Krause wrote on her own Facebook post.

Jenny Myers, whom Heather Krause thanked in her post, later commented on Kelly Stafford’s Instagram.

“[Thank] you so much for the wonderful gift you gave such a deserving family the other night!” Myers wrote. “Yours and Matthew’s generosity and kindness was nothing short of amazing!”

“The memories you created for those boys will not be forgotten!”

