NFL Quarterback Dead at 24 After Accident

The budding NFL career of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been cut short.

Haskins, 24, was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday.

“Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic,” Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted.

Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders,” he tweeted. “Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” he added.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins who passed away this morning at the age of 24 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eoxdJc4tGA — Overtime (@overtime) April 9, 2022

A statement from Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin on the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/cqvgqekvnJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Saturday that is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian incident that took place at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to WPLG-TV.

The station reported that the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a dump truck.

All westbound I-595 lanes shut down after pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck https://t.co/Ga1OjUkXeZ — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) April 9, 2022

The incident took place in Fort Lauderdale at the intersection of I-595 and I-95.

Police did not name the victim, saying only that a 24-year-old man was killed.

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

In his final year at Ohio State, Haskins placed third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, according to Sports Illustrated.

Haskins threw 50 touchdowns in his sophomore season, racking up 4,831 yards.

That year, he set Big Ten records for including single-season passing yardage, single-season passing touchdowns, and most Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Haskins also owned several Ohio State records, including single-season completion percentage, most passing yards in a single game, and most touchdowns in one game.

Haskins was a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders and spent two years with the team.

After signing with Pittsburgh in 2021, he was the team’s third-string quarterback.

