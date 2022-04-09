Share
Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Haskins was killed early Saturday in a Florida accident. (Joe Sargent / Getty Images)

NFL Quarterback Dead at 24 After Accident

 By Jack Davis  April 9, 2022 at 9:42am
The budding NFL career of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been cut short.

Haskins, 24, was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday.

“Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic,” Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders,” he tweeted. “Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” he added.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

IS this a reminder of how short life can be?

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Saturday that is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian incident that took place at about 7 a.m. on Saturday,  according to WPLG-TV.

The station reported that the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a dump truck.

The incident took place in Fort Lauderdale at the intersection of I-595 and I-95.

Police did not name the victim, saying only that a 24-year-old man was killed.

In his final year at Ohio State, Haskins placed third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, according to Sports Illustrated.

Haskins threw 50 touchdowns in his sophomore season, racking up 4,831 yards.

That year, he set Big Ten records for including single-season passing yardage, single-season passing touchdowns, and most Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Haskins also owned several Ohio State records, including single-season completion percentage, most passing yards in a single game, and most touchdowns in one game.

Haskins was a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders and spent two years with the team.

After signing with Pittsburgh in 2021, he was the team’s third-string quarterback.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
