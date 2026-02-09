NFL Rookie Charged with 5 Felonies After Allegedly Crashing Into WNBA Player's Vehicle and Hitting a Police Officer

Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive end James Peace Jr. faces multiple criminal charges after a Saturday incident in Doral, Florida, that involved Rickea Jackson, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

Pearce, 22, faces five felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to ESPN. He was jailed until his Sunday night release on $20,500 bond.

The incident came after a three-year relationship between the two ended, Jackson, 24, told police, according to CBS. Jackson told police that Pearce repeatedly contacted her even though she told him to leave her alone.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Jackson said Pearce, driving a white Lamborghini SUV, stopped behind Jackson’s car about 9:25 a.m. Saturday when she had stopped for a red light in Doral, a city just west of Miami. She claimed Pearce tried to open the driver’s side door on her vehicle.

Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. was arrested in Florida on charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing/eluding police 🚨 Pearce, 22, was arrested after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle during a chase. pic.twitter.com/76uf3kZaTX — Profootballranker (@Profballranker) February 8, 2026

Jackson drove to the Doral Police Department, according to WPLG. She told police that, along the way, Pearce “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle,” according to ESPN.

Upon reaching an intersection near the police station, Jackson alleged Pearce blocked her way with his vehicle and struck her vehicle with his own, head-on, according to ESPN. An affidavit said Jackson’s vehicle was damaged in the way she described.

When police arrived, officers confronted Pearce and ordered him to lie down, a command he disregarded even though the officer had a gun out. Police allege Pearce entered his vehicle and shut the door, closing it again and locking it after an officer opened it.

Pearce then drove away.

The SUV Pearce was driving struck an officer in his left knee, which the affidavit said was done “intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.”

Police followed Pearce’s vehicle until he crashed at an intersection, according to ESPN. Pearce then fled on foot, ESPN reported.

When officers caught up with him, he “began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him,” the affidavit states, according to ESPN.

In addition to the five felonies against him, Pearce faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence to his person.

🚨🚨WILD FOOTAGE🚨🚨 Local police arresting #Falcons rookie star pass rusher James Pearce Jr. after a massive police chase earlier today. Very scary footage. WOW. (Via: quepasaendoral)

pic.twitter.com/NAPSyHLuvZ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 8, 2026

Pearce’s attorneys issued a statement indicating Pearce will be exonerated.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Pearce’s legal team Jacob Nunez, Yale Sanford and Joshua Cohen said in the statement.

“Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our Client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well,” the statement said

Jackson told police that she dated Pearce for three years, and had tried to block his phone, but he used another phone to text her.

One of the top rookies in the league, Pearce finished third in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Now, he could be facing serious prison time. In Florida, the aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer charge alone merits a sentence of five years.

The Falcons released a statement saying, “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” according to WPLG.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.