NFL Running Back Collapses on Sideline, Carted Away on a Stretcher

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was carted off the field Sunday due to the impacts of a punishing hit, but later reports indicated he did not suffer extensive damage.

During Denver’s 10-9 victory over the New York Jets, Badie collapsed while he was on the sidelines.

Badie’s collapse followed a hit on him from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, according to Yahoo Sports.

Prayers up for Tyler Badie 🙏🏼 Could be latent concussion response, or possibly neck injury when he hit the turf. Response was well after he was on the sideline for a while. pic.twitter.com/17MdUJe1pX — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 29, 2024

Broncos RB Tyler Badie collapsed on the sideline. Before this happened, Badie was shaken up after a hit but made his way to the sideline.pic.twitter.com/n1clBQvEPZ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 29, 2024

Williams’s helmet hit Badie in the back, with Badie’s helmet slamming into the turf as he fumbled the ball, leading to a Jets recovery.

Several plays later, Badie was on the sidelines when he collapsed.

Did you watch any football over the weekend? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 55% (331 Votes) No: 45% (276 Votes)

The running back was then immobilized and taken off the field.

“This photo was taken just before today’s game. God was good then, and God is good now. We may not know what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future. Thank you so very much for your prayers for our son Tyler Badie,” Tanjala T. Gibson, Badie’s mom, posted on X.

This photo was taken just before today’s game. God was good then, and God is good now. We may not know what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future. Thank you so very much for your prayers for our son Tyler Badie (@only1badie). pic.twitter.com/QVDNVEveWI — Tanjala T. Gipson, M.D. (@DoctorGipson) September 30, 2024

The Broncos said Badie suffered a back injury and would not be returning, according to Yahoo Sports.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams said running backs coach Lou Ayeni indicated the injury was not as serious as was initially feared.

“Coach Lou told us that he would be all right, so I don’t think it’s really anything (serious),” Williams said.

Later Sunday, a Denver sportswriter posted another encouraging comment.

Broncos RB Tyler Badie flew home on the same commercial flight I happened to be on, accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical staff.

Obviously a good sign, that after he was examined at a NY area hospital, he was able to fly home just behind his team.#BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 30, 2024

“Broncos RB Tyler Badie flew home on the same commercial flight I happened to be on, accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical staff. Obviously a good sign, that after he was examined at a NY area hospital, he was able to fly home just behind his team,” Brand Krisztal posted on X.

According to USA Today, multiple sources said that Badie was expected to be OK.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.