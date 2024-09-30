Share
NFL Running Back Collapses on Sideline, Carted Away on a Stretcher

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2024 at 7:52am
Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was carted off the field Sunday due to the impacts of a punishing hit, but later reports indicated he did not suffer extensive damage.

During Denver’s 10-9 victory over the New York Jets, Badie collapsed while he was on the sidelines.

Badie’s collapse followed a hit on him from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, according to Yahoo Sports.

Williams’s helmet hit Badie in the back, with Badie’s helmet slamming into the turf as he fumbled the ball, leading to a Jets recovery.

Several plays later, Badie was on the sidelines when he collapsed.

The running back was then immobilized and taken off the field.

“This photo was taken just before today’s game. God was good then, and God is good now. We may not know what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future. Thank you so very much for your prayers for our son Tyler Badie,”  Tanjala T. Gibson, Badie’s mom, posted on X.

The Broncos said Badie suffered a back injury and would not be returning, according to Yahoo Sports.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams said running backs coach Lou Ayeni indicated the injury was not as serious as was initially feared.

“Coach Lou told us that he would be all right, so I don’t think it’s really anything (serious),” Williams said.

Later Sunday, a Denver sportswriter posted another encouraging comment.

“Broncos RB Tyler Badie flew home on the same commercial flight I happened to be on, accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical staff. Obviously a good sign, that after he was examined at a NY area hospital, he was able to fly home just behind his team,” Brand Krisztal posted on X.

According to USA Today, multiple sources said that Badie was expected to be OK.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
