NFL Seemingly Attempts to Scrub One Second of the Super Bowl Halftime Show from Existence
It was the crack heard ‘round the world.
Until it wasn’t.
During Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show, Alicia Keys suffered a voice malfunction as she began “If I Ain’t Got You.” The crack drew note on social media.
But through the wonders of modern editing, Keys smoothly starts the song on the version posted to the NFL’s YouTube page.
For those who want to hear for themselves, the moment deemed unfit for public consumption takes place at about 4 minutes into the video posted to YouTube. The original remains alive on Instagram.
Given that the halftime show was sponsored by Apple, it’s not clear who smoothed out the crack. When The Washington Post asked Apple, the NFL, and Keys for comment, it got no response.
Music professor Robert Komaniecki was one of the first to spot the editing.
“Last night Alicia Keys’s voice cracked (first video), and fascinatingly, the official NFL YouTube channel appears to be attempting to erase that little moment, having edited it out in their upload (second video),” he posted on X.
Personally this kinda grinds my gears because part of what makes live singing commendable is that mistakes may happen, and you’re vulnerable. I wonder if she or her team was consulted for this edit, my guess is probably not based on the fast turnaround, but who knows
“Personally this kinda grinds my gears because part of what makes live singing commendable is that mistakes may happen, and you’re vulnerable. I wonder if she or her team was consulted for this edit, my guess is probably not based on the fast turnaround, but who knows,” he added in a follow-up post.
Live music shouldn’t sound like the album + crowd noise. If that’s what you want, you’re boring
Critics were blasted by Swizz Beatz, Keys’s husband.
“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!! Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” he posted on Instagram.
“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic,” he wrote. “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”
But when The Verge noted the edit, it offered a note about history and reality.
“A trivial, yet extremely noticeable change shows how easy it is to change the record of an event,” it wrote.
