Then-San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks during a Super Bowl LIV media event at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Jan. 29, 2020.
Then-San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks during a Super Bowl LIV media event at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Jan. 29, 2020. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

NFL Star Arrested, Held Without Bail on Burglary Domestic Violence Charge

Jack Davis July 14, 2021 at 12:06pm
Superstar NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was being held without bail Wednesday after an early morning incident in which he allegedly forced his way into a family member’s home and fought with police.

Details were sparse, but the record at King County Correctional Facility in Seattle said Sherman, 33, was being investigated for burglary domestic violence.

ESPN reported that a Redmond Police Department spokesman said the incident took place about 2 a.m. local time at a residence.

According to a 911 call, “an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home,” ESPN reported.

Police said the person suspected in the incident was outside the home when police arrived and engaged in a struggle with officers, according to the report.

The suspect was examined at a hospital and then jailed.

Police said no one at the residence was hurt.

Records showed it was shortly after 6 a.m. local time when Sherman was booked into the jail.

A police spokesman said the lack of bail was standard procedure until a domestic violence suspect has a court appearance.

However, a notice in King County Superior Court said an “extreme risk protection order” had been mandated, according to The Seattle Times.


Sherman was released by the San Francisco 49ers this year after completing his third season with the team, one that was plagued by injury.

He rose to fame during his seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as part of their “Legion of Boom” secondary and won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2014.

Sherman is a vice president of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA said in a statement Wednesday, without naming him. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowler and has been named a first-team All-Pro three times.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
