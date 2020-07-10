If someone spends much of his life attacking people based on their race, religion or ethnicity, he should not be described as “honorable.”

That should go without saying, but apparently it’s a concept that flies right over the head of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

The 30-year-old lineman took it upon himself to show the world just how much of his foot he could shove in his mouth when he chose not only to defend the world’s most famous anti-Semite, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, but to give him the title “honorable” in the custom of Black Muslims.

To be fair to Jackson, his opinion falls perfectly in line with the supposedly anti-racist and tolerant left’s general acceptance of Farrakhan’s abhorrent rhetoric.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment that multiple outlets have reported on, Jackson came to the defense of his teammate, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who had posted some highly controversial and largely anti-Semitic material himself.

DeSean Jackson has been promoting anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan on his Instagram page. He hasen’t trended for even second today. Wtf @Eagles @nflcommish @NFL pic.twitter.com/HMw4tzRhj1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

A screenshot of Malik Jackson’s comments, shared by the fan site Eagles Nation, swiftly gained traction on social media.

“[T]he honorable farrakhan is nothing like that vile scum hitler. He speaks the truth and believes in protection of self and that scares ur racist ass. 2nd d Jack [DeSean Jackson] did not quote anyone he took a picture or a book that was to invoke thought and conversation,” the comment reads.

#Eagles DT Malik Jackson lashed out on a fan to defend Louis Farrakhan, who he calls “honorable.” Farrakhan is considered one of the most notorious anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT, & anti-white speakers in the world according to @ADL. Farrakhan has called Jews “termites” and “satanic.” pic.twitter.com/4lWSr0cgKs — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 9, 2020

Farrakhan is nothing like Hitler?

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Hitler described Jewish people as the “race-tuberculosis of the peoples” who must be eradicated.

“You and I are going to have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew and the Satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit,” Farrakhan said in a 2018 speech, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

RELATED: NFL Star Posts Adolf Hitler, Louis Farrakhan Material in Anti-Semitic Tirade

Take your pick of which is the more vile quote, but they are certainly comparable.

As The Associated Press notes, even when Farrakhan was denying that he’s anti-Semitic in 2019, he spoke out against “the Satanic Jews.”

Even if you grant that Farrakhan is “nothing like” Hitler, who was responsible for the deaths of millions of Jews, one has to admit that the former’s remarks represent ugly bigotry.

Which is curious, because Malik Jackson has no problems complaining about bigotry in the NFL.

In a June 7 interview with WPVI-TV interview, Jackson talked about the problem of “racist players” in the league.

In that same interview, the Eagles defensive tackle said he “lost a lot of respect” for Drew Brees for having the audacity to want to stand for the American flag during the national anthem.

“I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson said after the New Orleans Saints quarterback backpedaled amid a backlash over his seemingly innocuous remarks. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

You know, because there’s nothing as “honorable” as anti-Semitism or as disrespectful as wanting to honor the American flag.

2020 cannot possibly get any more backward.

