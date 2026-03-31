NFL Star Comes to Defense of NBA Player Who Was Cut for Biblical Comments: 'The World Calls Us Crazy'

The NBA’s Chicago Bulls have hung a proverbial sign above their gates: “Christians not welcome.”

If the NBA itself endorses the Bulls’ egregious decision to waive 24-year-old shooting guard Jaden Ivey solely for the crime of voicing his Christian beliefs, then President Donald Trump’s Justice Department should file a massive civil rights lawsuit designed to bankrupt the entire league.

In the meantime, Ivey’s fellow Christian athletes must embrace and live out the words of New England Patriots star running back TreVeyon Henderson, who declared late Monday on the social media platform X that “[t]he world calls us crazy, but God calls us Sons and Daughters.”

Earlier Monday on X, Henderson reacted to news of Ivey’s dismissal by posting a Bible verse.

“‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’ Matthew 5:10,” the running back wrote.

Henderson also retweeted a video of the comments that got Ivey waived, along with other remarks.

“That the world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?” Ivey said in a clip posted to social media. “They proclaim ‘pride month’ in the NBA. They proclaim it; they show it to the world; they say, ‘come join us for “pride month” to celebrate unrighteousness; they proclaim it; they proclaim it on the billboards; they proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? How are they to say that ‘This man is crazy?'”

Ivey appeared to make those comments while driving or riding in a vehicle.

Then, the video shifted to what looked like a locker room. There, Ivey sat in a hooded sweatshirt and spoke about his faith, likely to a reporter.

“I’m not the ‘J’ I used to be,” Ivey said. “But the old ‘J’ is dead. I’m alive in Christ. No matter what the basketball setting is, I’m born again of the Holy Spirit. I’ve been saved by Jesus Christ. No matter how many DNPs [did not play] I don’t get to play or, no matter how many points I score. Those things are a temporary thing.”

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Matthew 5:10 https://t.co/CTpkaMx0oT — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) March 31, 2026

For speaking out against the “unrighteousness” of “pride month,” Ivey earned not only a pink slip, but a diagnosis.

“We have people from all walks of life working in the building and players from all different walks of life, so the first thing is [that] everybody comes with their own personal experiences, right? But we have to all be professional. There has to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and be accountable to those standards,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said.

“I’m not a doctor, but I would say mental health is a real issue. I’m not saying there are mental-health issues [with Ivey], but I do know from my standpoint as a coach there is a lot these guys have [to deal with],” Donovan added.

In other words, Donovan either believes that Ivey suffers from mental-health issues on account of his Christian faith or the coach invented that claim to explain the player’s outspoken Christianity. Either way, Christians, take note of what the NBA thinks of you.

“If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you. Remember the word that I said to you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they kept my word, they will also keep yours. But all these things they will do to you on account of my name, because they do not know him who sent me.” (John 15:18-21)

Indeed, the Bulls’ decision to waive Ivey seemed to hit Henderson particularly hard. After all, the running back spent much of the evening posting additional Bible verses.

“For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear. They will reject the truth and chase after myths.”

2 Timothy 4:3-4 — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) March 31, 2026

The world said this about Jesus.

“Some said, “He’s demon possessed and out of his mind. Why listen to a man like that?”

John 10:20 God The Father said this to Jesus.

“Then a cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, “This is my dearly loved Son. Listen to him.”… — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) March 31, 2026

Earlier in the evening, New York Jets cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, a third-round pick in the 2025 draft out of Florida State University, also reacted to Ivey’s dismissal by posting appropriate verses from both the Old and New Testaments.

The world will try to make sin look normal and righteousness look strange. Believer or not, every single person on earth will soon have an appointment before Jesus. So if living for Christ makes us look crazy or “weird”, that’s okay because it isn’t strange to Christ. When it’s… https://t.co/thIljwUioB — Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) March 30, 2026

For those who do not follow the NBA, rest assured that the Bulls did not waive Ivey for performance-related reasons.

In fact, on Feb. 3, the team acquired Ivey in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. The shooting guard, selected fifth overall in the 2022 draft, went on to start three of the next four games. In all four games, he played at least 24 minutes and scored in double figures.

Alas, Ivey has not played since Feb. 11 due to a knee injury, according to ESPN.

In short, Chicago did not jettison a washed-up veteran from the end of its bench. The Bulls waived a promising young player in a lost season during which they have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Henderson, of course, knew exactly why Chicago got rid of Ivey.

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft who scored nine touchdowns for the Patriots on their way to Super Bowl LX, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks, Henderson hailed from a college football program at Ohio State University with a strong Christian culture.

Perhaps that gave the rookie running back the courage to speak out against the persecution of Ivey.

Either way, we pray that other Christian athletes will follow the examples of Henderson and Thomas.

Finally, to the NBA: We Christians do not need a matching “Christian month.” Nor do we demand that LGBT players or fans suffer in any way. We merely insist that you not devote an entire month to the great sin of “pride.” And we further insist that you stop violating our civil rights and persecuting us for speaking our Christian faith.

If you cannot honor even that much, then may the DOJ (or a higher authority) deal with you as you deserve. In the meantime, we pray for you, too.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.