NFL Star Drew Brees Forced To Defend Himself After LGBT Outrage Mob Erupts over His Bible Video

By Joe Setyon
Published September 6, 2019 at 7:52am
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued a response after controversy erupted over a video in which he encouraged children to bring their Bibles to school.

Brees made his original comments in a video supporting Bring Your Bible to School Day, an October event sponsored by the Christian organization Focus on the Family.

“Hey guys, Drew Brees here,” the 12-time Pro Bowler says in the video. “One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:7, ‘For we live by faith, not by sight,’ so I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”

It was a simple message from an NFL star who’s been outspoken about his faith over the years.

But some people were outraged that Brees would associate himself with Focus on the Family, a Christian group that believes in the biblical definition of marriage (i.e. one man and one woman).

It’s didn’t take long for an outrage mob to form.

In their eyes, Brees, who’s widely seen as one of the most charitable players in the NFL — earlier this year, he donated $250,000 to help build a local school, for instance — was “canceled.”

“Drew Brees Records Video for Anti-LGBT Religious Organization,” read a Sept. 3 headline in a liberal publication called Big Easy magazine.

Brees wasn’t pleased.

Has Drew Brees done anything wrong?

After all, the Christian athlete had simply encouraged children to bring their Bibles to school. Now, people were attacking him over a completely unrelated issue.

He made his thoughts clear in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

“Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL,” he wrote in the caption.

“I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day.”

“There’s been a lot of negatively spread about me in the LGBTQ community recently,” he said in the video.

“I’d like to set the record straight. I live by two very simple Christian fundamentals. And that is, love the Lord with all your heart, mind and soul. And love your neighbor as yourself,” Brees said.

He went on to explain that he tries to treat everyone around him with love, no matter their race, color, religion, political views or sexual orientation.

“So, the fact that these rumors have been spread about me are completely untrue. What I did was I filmed a video recently that was encouraging kids to bring their Bibles to school for National Bring Your Bible to School Day,” Brees said.

“So, I’m not sure why the negativity spread or why people tried to rope me into certain negativity. I do not support any groups that discriminate or that have their own agendas that are trying to promote inequality,” he said.

Also Thursday, he expressed similar sentiments to reporters after practice.

The original video “was not promoting any group, certainly not promoting any group that is associated with that type of behavior,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“I know that there are, unfortunately, Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing, and to me that is totally against what being Christian is all about. Being Christian is love. It’s forgiveness, it’s respecting all, it’s accepting all.”

In the end, this controversy isn’t about Focus on Family or their alleged “homophobia.”

It’s about a culture the left has cultivated where people love to get outraged over anything — and I mean anything.

It’s about a cancel culture that seeks to destroy people’s lives and careers simply because they live out their faith.

In a few days, the mob will pick up their pitchforks and move on to the next outrage — but not before they tried to destroy a good man’s reputation.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
NFL Star Drew Brees Forced To Defend Himself After LGBT Outrage Mob Erupts over His Bible Video
