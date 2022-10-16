New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara reportedly is facing a $10 million lawsuit from a man who said Kamara assaulted him in February in Las Vegas.

In connection with the incident, ESPN noted that Kamara — a five-time Pro Bowl selection — already was facing a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery.

According to ESPN, Darnell Greene Jr., of Harris County, Texas, sued on Friday, claiming Kamara, 27, and others in his group pushed him into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face. The suit says Kamara and the others also stomped on Greene when he was unconscious on the floor.

Thread: Not good for Alvin Kamara. He now faces a $10M civil lawsuit on top of felony charge, & stills from the incident accompanied the filing. Victim was punched in the face & stomped on near an elevator, and was unconscious for “over two minutes.” https://t.co/I1sOu0HpqI — Ari (@FFesq) October 16, 2022

According to the lawsuit, Greene alleges that after he was hit, someone in Kamara’s group jokingly likened the sound of Greene being punched to the sound of him being hit with a baseball bat, CourthouseNews reported.

The lawsuit said Greene suffered a “disfiguring facial fracture to Greene’s right orbital bone, blunt force trauma to his head, multiple disc protrusions, and structural tears in his shoulder,” according to ESPN.

Although the attack allegedly took place on the morning of Feb. 5, the criminal case has been delayed in the courts, with the next hearing scheduled for Nov. 9, according to Fox News.

Noting that Kamara has received no discipline from the NFL, ESPN said the lawsuit states that “Kamara currently faces criminal charges for the occurrence described herein. However, these proceedings have seemingly been put on pause to allow Kamara to play an entire season for the Saints without being suspended.”

Do you think Alvin Kamara assaulted the man? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (50 Votes) No: 7% (4 Votes)

“Further, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has failed to fully investigate the incident at hand, and is ostensibly waiting for the criminal proceedings to play out before issuing a suspension.

“It is highly suspected that Goodell has seen the violent security footage of the assault — just as Plaintiff has — but is choosing not to take corrective action. Darnell Greene refuses to allow the Commissioner, the authorities, or Kamara himself to sweep this matter under the rug,” the lawsuit states.

Las Vegas Police said the incident took place near an elevator at Drai’s nightclub outside of the Cromwell Casino, according to Fox.

The outlet reported that police said the incident began when Kamara stopped the alleged victim from entering an elevator and the man pushed Kamara’s hand away.

Later that day, Kamara participated in the Pro Bowl.

According to WLBT-TV, Kamara has claimed Greene called one of his friends ugly.

The station reported that Kamara told police he chased Greene because he thought Greene had done something to the friend he was with.

WVUE-TV has reported that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons was among the group with Kamara.

Kamara rushed for a league-record-tying six touchdowns as New Orleans defeated the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Christmas Day in 2020.

The only other NFL players to score six touchdowns in a game are Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929, Dub Jones of the Cleveland Browns in 1951, and Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears in 1965.

Kamara and Nevers are the only players to score all six TDs on rushing plays.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.