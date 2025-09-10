NFL Star Harrison Butker Shares Powerful Text Message He Received from Charlie Kirk

As the conservative world grapples with the Wednesday assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, most pundits and prognosticators have made sure to mention his incredible political influence.

Kirk had become known for being an outspoken conservative, though one who was always willing to debate liberals in a polite and courteous manner.

In fact, Kirk’s death happened during one of his famous college campus tours, where he would set up a tent at schools and invite liberals to debate him.

But while Kirk’s political prowess was no doubt huge, his impact clearly goes much further than that.

From dating life (Kirk has been a guest on the “Whatever” podcast) to pop culture (Kirk was parodied on “South Park” recently), his influence clearly extended well beyond politics.

In fact, it even extended to the most popular sports league in America, the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, a three-time Super Bowl champion, was one of the many voices that felt compelled to speak out about Kirk following his death — and it had nothing to do with politics.

You can see the simple, yet profound, message shared by Butker below:

Butker shared a short but important text message exchange he had with Charlie that he had clearly saved (note that the date on the message).

“Philippians 3:14 I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus,” Kirk sent to Butker alongside a prayer emoji.

Butker responded with his own prayer emoji.

“On the mission,” the NFL star added. “Thank you.”

The post has over 850,000 views and over 52,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when a gunman reportedly camped out about 200 yards away in a campus building and fired a shot.

Kirk was reportedly hit in the neck.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s passing shortly thereafter on Truth Social.

Kirk is survived by his wife and two young children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.