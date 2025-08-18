Share
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Preseason 2025 at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Greg Fiume / Getty Images)

NFL Star Lamar Jackson Gets Backlash from Leftists After Joining Conservative Pundit in Praising Jesus

 By Michael Schwarz  August 18, 2025 at 3:24pm
As a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, I would have never dared say anything nice about the rival Baltimore Ravens — until today, that is, when I became a fan of the Ravens’ best player.

Of course, if Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ends up caving to the woke mob, then I will dislike him again. Until then, however, kudos to the two-time NFL MVP for unapologetically proclaiming his Christian faith.

Sunday on the social media platform X, Jackson reposted a tweet from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“It’s all about Jesus,” Kirk wrote.

Jackson made no comment on Kirk’s politics. Nor would one expect otherwise.

In fact, the quarterback’s X profile features nothing about public affairs, but has regular posts from accounts like “Talk Church” and “Holy Bible.”

A true conservative, of course, admires that kind of profile. In fact, had Jackson reposted a similar message from a non-conservative who happens to love Jesus, few conservatives would have raised a firestorm about the quarterback doing so.

Do you like seeing athletes speak out about their Christian faith?

Woke liberals, however, for whom Maoist intolerance amounts to a religion, could not forgive Jackson for reposting Kirk.

“Jackson has taken serious heat from #Ravens and other fans across the league,” one football-related account noted.

Indeed, one distraught Jackson fan, who speculated that the quarterback probably did not know anything about Kirk, nonetheless called it “wild to see your favorite players name right above the second spawn of satan himself.”

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Includes Subtle Biblical Message on His All-Star Game Gear

Meanwhile, another user wished Jackson ill on the football field.

“Lamar Jackson out here retweeting Charlie Kirk. Hope he continues to choke in the playoffs,” the user wrote.

The 28-year-old Jackson, entering his 8th NFL season, has a 70-24 regular-season record as a starting quarterback. In the playoffs, however, he has managed only a 3-5 record.

Of course, anyone who simultaneously praises Jesus and defies the woke mob belongs on our side.

Thus, let us now cheer for Jackson to stick it to his woke detractors — except when he plays the Steelers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation