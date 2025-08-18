NFL Star Lamar Jackson Gets Backlash from Leftists After Joining Conservative Pundit in Praising Jesus

As a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, I would have never dared say anything nice about the rival Baltimore Ravens — until today, that is, when I became a fan of the Ravens’ best player.

Of course, if Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ends up caving to the woke mob, then I will dislike him again. Until then, however, kudos to the two-time NFL MVP for unapologetically proclaiming his Christian faith.

Sunday on the social media platform X, Jackson reposted a tweet from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“It’s all about Jesus,” Kirk wrote.

It’s all about Jesus. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 17, 2025

Jackson made no comment on Kirk’s politics. Nor would one expect otherwise.

In fact, the quarterback’s X profile features nothing about public affairs, but has regular posts from accounts like “Talk Church” and “Holy Bible.”

A true conservative, of course, admires that kind of profile. In fact, had Jackson reposted a similar message from a non-conservative who happens to love Jesus, few conservatives would have raised a firestorm about the quarterback doing so.

Woke liberals, however, for whom Maoist intolerance amounts to a religion, could not forgive Jackson for reposting Kirk.

“Jackson has taken serious heat from #Ravens and other fans across the league,” one football-related account noted.

TRENDING: #NFL star Lamar Jackson is under heavy criticism for reposting a post from right-wing political personality Charlie Kirk. Jackson has taken serious heat from #Ravens and other fans across the league. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vowKIUeIha — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 18, 2025

Indeed, one distraught Jackson fan, who speculated that the quarterback probably did not know anything about Kirk, nonetheless called it “wild to see your favorite players name right above the second spawn of satan himself.”

guys im very aware that lamar jackson probably has zero idea who charlie kirk is and is solely rt bc its talks about his faith but it still wild to see your favorite players name right above the second spawn of satan himself https://t.co/cssNonYpH8 — 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 (@justinbtw_) August 18, 2025

Meanwhile, another user wished Jackson ill on the football field.

“Lamar Jackson out here retweeting Charlie Kirk. Hope he continues to choke in the playoffs,” the user wrote.

Lamar Jackson out here retweeting Charlie Kirk. Hope he continues to choke in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/T0SQ79NdR2 — Ya Boy Big Nel (@TheeNelDog) August 18, 2025

The 28-year-old Jackson, entering his 8th NFL season, has a 70-24 regular-season record as a starting quarterback. In the playoffs, however, he has managed only a 3-5 record.

Of course, anyone who simultaneously praises Jesus and defies the woke mob belongs on our side.

Thus, let us now cheer for Jackson to stick it to his woke detractors — except when he plays the Steelers.

