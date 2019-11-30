NFL Star Richard Sherman Writes Checks for Over $27,000 To Pay Off Student Lunch Debt

NFL star Richard Sherman has wiped out $27,000 worth of student lunch debt, benefitting schools in California and Washington state.

On Tuesday, Stan Garber, the principal of Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara, California, announced that Sherman handed him a personal check for $7,491.27 to take care of the cafeteria’s outstanding food bill.

“Richard’s gesture created such good will for the 49ers that they went on to sack Aaron Roger’s and the Green Bay Packers the next day on national tv by a score of 37-8,” Garber wrote on the school’s website. “Go 49ers, Go Richard Sherman.”

“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school.” @49ers CB @RSherman_25 gave a generous donation to a Santa Clara middle school to eliminate their outstanding cafeteria meal debt. https://t.co/Vwc3ZJE0KC pic.twitter.com/zXy5EnCdLM — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 27, 2019

The middle school is in close proximity to where the 49ers play, and Garber said Sherman found the “perfect” way to help the student body at Cabrillo by wiping away lunch debt.

“It’s the most generous thing to happen for these kids, there’s plenty in need and he didn’t neglect them, it was the perfect way to give back and help them,” Garber told ABC News. “It was the kindest most generous gesture.”

San Francisco 49er Richard Sherman is making his mark off the football field—by paying off thousands of dollars in school lunch debt for public school students. https://t.co/G14cSmnkRg — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2019

According to a news release issued by the NFLPA, Sherman also helped the Tacoma Public Schools in Tacoma, Washington, last month by issuing a check from Blanket Coverage, the Richard Sherman Family Foundation.

“Last month, Blanket Coverage donated more than $20,000 to the Tacoma School District to relieve the lunch debt of students who are receiving free or reduced lunch,” the news release read.

Sherman was named the week 11 NFLPA Community MVP for his efforts to provide funding for a youth football team from Compton, California, to attend the national championships in Florida.

Sherman’s foundation also contributed funding to three food banks in Washington.

“Since launching Blanket Coverage, the Richard Sherman Family Foundation, in 2013, he and his wife have raised more than $1.5 million and helped more than 70,000 people in carrying out their mission of providing students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals,” the news release read.

Sherman said it was an “honor” to be added to the list of names of the 2019 NFLPA Community MVP winners.

