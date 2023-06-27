As crazy as it sounds in 2023, once upon a time, former President Donald Trump was genuinely a far more traditional Hollywood celebrity than the political maverick that he is today.

Seriously, whether it’s shaving Vince McMahon’s head at Wrestlemania (and being in the WWE Hall of Fame himself) or acting his heart out in “Home Alone 2,” the former president has some authentic celebrity credentials.

And back when he was dabbling in fake fighting and reality television programming, there was nary a fellow celebrity who wouldn’t want to be seen bumping elbows with “The Don.”

Fast forward to today… and boy, things have changed.

That was never made clearer than when NFL star and Buffalo Bills All-Pro Jordan Poyer took to social media to reveal he had to cancel his charity golf tournament — all because of the flimsiest connection imaginable to the former president.

Poyer took to Instagram to announce that his tournament being held at Trump National in Doral, Florida, was being nixed due to “external pressures.”

“I needed to make an announcement,” Poyer said. “I kind of wanted you to hear it from me. My tournament in South Florida on the 10th of July… I will have to cancel. I was really excited for this tournament.”

The Bills safety then called the Blue Monster at Trump National one of his “favorite courses,” before explaining why he was having to cancel the tournament.

“Unfortunately, there have been a numerous amount of teams from up north that have pulled out of the tournament,” Poyer explained. “Not just pulled out of the tournament, but also wrote emails to a big sponsor that was going to help sponsor my tournament.

“That company, now… it’s unfortunate that they pulled out and decided that they don’t want to take part in my tournament, in which they took part in last year, because of where it’s at, at the Trump National in Doral.”

Poyer, after again stressing how much he enjoyed that particular course and how beautiful it was, really sunk his teeth into the issue.

“I had hoped that we could kind of get past that,” Poyer said. “And I thought that we did. It seems that we haven’t and it seems that this is, even, just the way America is right now.”

Now, it’s worth noting that while Poyer never divulges his politics or ideologies, he strongly suggests that, at the very least, he is not a leftist whatsoever.

“I’m not naive. I understand where they are on the political spectrum. I understand where New York is on the political spectrum,” Poyer said, with the not-so-subtle allusion to how deep blue New York is.

“Do I agree with it? No. I don’t. A lot of it, I’m sorry, I don’t [agree with it.] I’m sorry, I just don’t. I’m going to be honest with you, I say the quiet part out loud and some of y’all don’t like that, and that’s okay.”

The Buffalo Bill added with a scoff: “My bad.”

There’s also the important detail that, despite numerous attempts to throw former President Donald Trump under the bus. Poyer could’ve easily slipped in something along the lines of, “Say what you will about Trump, but that course…” or any number of off-hand remarks to distance himself from the former president.

But he chose not to. And while Poyer still stops well short of outright endorsing Trump, the video does make it seem as if Poyer is representing swathes of everyday Americans with his center-leaning-right dispositions here.

At one point, Poyer is about to go off on a whole different tangent about why he won’t be sending his daughter to school, but stops just short of a full-blown rant.

Ultimately, Poyer, explained what was next for him and his charity.

“I’m sorry to everybody who was excited about it, to all the athletes that did sign up, you will get some JP gear sent out to you, to all the teams that did stick around and wanted to play, you will get some JP gear sent out to you and all of you will be first-in-line next year, because next year’s tournament is about to be… off the chain,” Poyer said. “We had a golf cart that was going to be up for auction, we’re saving that for next year as well. But yeah, I just wanted to come on here and let you guys know where it’s at.

“Am I stressed about it? No, not even the slightest bit. Am I upset? Yeah, I’m a little upset… not even the fact that it canceled my tournament. I’m upset at the fact that this is where we are in America right now.”

And to be clear, if you watch the lengthy Instagram video, you will see that Poyer harbors very little ill will to the sponsor itself, the Erie County Medical Center. (The hospital told the Buffalo News that it was a “beneficiary” and not a “sponsor.”)

He understands that the decision “probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all,” but was rather just a sign of the political climate of the times.

Avalon Sports, the group working with Poyer to host this tournament put out a statement fully supporting Poyer.

Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. pic.twitter.com/PArCYapYHT — Avalon Sports (@GroupAvalon) June 24, 2023

“We condemn any type of violence and stand by Jordan as he continues to work to make a positive impact and be a role model for our community,” Avalon Sports said in a statement. “See you all next year.”

Poyer, demonstrating far more calm and reserve than most men would in the face of this idiocy, certainly deserves some credit, but it’s hard not to feel like he’s letting ECMC off the hook here.

This type of anti-Trump cowardice needs to be condemned to the harshest degree. Political affiliations have become scarlet letters in 2023, and Poyer has every right to be frustrated about it — especially considering that this event was all in the name of charity.

Not liking or endorsing the former president is one thing.

Using that as some pathetic excuse as to not help those in need? That’s pure evil and cowardice.

