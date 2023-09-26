In a series of handwritten notes posted on X, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones claimed the Las Vegas fire department last week took him to a mental hospital where he was injected with an unknown substance.

Earlier this month, in an Instagram story, Jones posted an ID badge belonging to Dr. Heather Thanepohn, clinic manager of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, saying she was sent to his home by the team and told him to come with her because he was in danger, according to Bleacher Report.

Jones has yet to play a down for the Raiders this season.

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones posted on X, with the caption, “First day out but I’m still aligned.”

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” he wrote, according to the New York Post’s reading of the hand-written notes.

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

Jones said “a group of 5 to 7” people showed up. He claimed he was put in an ambulance, injected and then one hospital with “no cell phone or no communication.”

He was taken to a second hospital, he wrote, where staff there “tried to force” him to take “meds and injections.”

Jones said the Las Vegas Police Department instigated the situation after they put in a “court hold” on him due to a “concerning” social media post.

“I hadn’t done anything wrong,” Jones wrote.

Jones said at one point he had to sleep on the floor.

“This place is NOT a place for high-profile athletes,” he wrote about the hospital.

Jones said family members brought him clothes and food and read him Bible verses.

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” Jones said, who said he was “very sane.”

“All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m to (sic) strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!”

“I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails,” he wrote, referring to Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler who he said earlier this month he did not want to play for.

A patient rights document was also posted, with the sections Jones felt were violated highlighted.

“I was just trying to figure out why I’m not allowed in the building still and why do I have to continue to watch my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer,” Jones wrote in his recent post.

Last week, the Raiders put Jones on the non-football illness list, opening up his roster spot, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I can’t do anything about it at this point,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “We’re just respecting that process and understand the situation, and that’s really all I can say about it.”

