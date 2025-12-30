NFL Star Stefon Diggs Charged with Strangulation and Assault

This is definitely not what the freshly-minted AFC East champion New England Patriots want to be dealing with on the cusp of the NFL playoffs.

According to multiple reports, the 13-3 team’s leading receiver, Stefon Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 2.

Local Boston outlet WFXT-TV reported that Diggs’s attorney, Michael DiStefano, “made a remote appearance in Dedham District Court on Tuesday, seeking to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed.”

WFXT added that DiStefano disclosed that Diggs was already working on a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim.

BREAKING: New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 2. I was inside the courtroom before we broke the story. Full report later tonight @boston25 https://t.co/rcuTeFpr4Z — Elly Morillo (@ellymorillotv) December 30, 2025

According to ESPN, a judge is now weighing whether to seal the court records in the case ahead of Diggs’ scheduled arraignment on Jan. 23.

That date falls on the Friday before the AFC Championship Game, a timing that has added extra attention to the proceedings and raised questions about whether details of the case will be made public before what would potentially be the biggest game the Patriots have played since Tom Brady left the team, should New England make it that far in the playoffs.

The Patriots, for their part, appear to be fully supportive of their top receiver, who leads the team in receptions (82), targets (99), and receiving yards (970).

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the team said via statement, according to ESPN. “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations.

“We support Stefon.”

The team added: “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs’ other attorney, David Meier, emphatically defended his client’s innocence, while adding a peculiar “employee-employer” wrinkle to the alarming charges.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations,” Meier said. “They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.

“Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Diggs, who had earned himself a rather negative reputation after acrimonious departures from the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, had largely been a model citizen for the Patriots, causing zero drama until these recent allegations.

In fact, Diggs’ girlfriend and mother to one of his children, rapper Cardi B, had become a beloved celebrity fan for the Patriots this year, often being pictured with team owner Robert Kraft:

Did not have Cardi B and Robert Kraft hanging out on our 2025 bingo card 😅 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/Uo0CeCovLx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2025

The Patriots will play their final regular-season game of the year at home against the Miami Dolphins. If the Patriots win and the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, New England would secure the conference’s top seed and a first-round bye.

