NFL Star Who Wore a MAGA Hat on Field Calmly Takes a Victory Lap as Reporters Pester Him About Election

 By Ole Braatelien  November 10, 2024 at 7:00am
San Fransico 49ers star Nick Bosa recently defended his flashing of a “Make America Great Again” hat on television, despite the potential for a fine.

Reporters pestered the defensive end about the gesture on Wednesday, following President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

“It was well worth it,” Bosa said.

The controversy began on Oct. 27 during a “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

After the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, Bosa crashed an on-field interview featuring teammates Brock Purdy, Isaac Guerendo and George Kittle, USA Today reported.

Bosa walked up behind his teammates, pointed to his white, gold-lettered MAGA hat, and then disappeared off camera.

Reporters prodded Bosa about the stunt on Wednesday, asking if he was concerned about a fine from the NFL.

“I don’t know, I haven’t got one yet, but if it comes it comes,” Bosa said.

When asked further about it, Bosa remained cool and indifferent to the reporters’ probing.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got,” he said.

Bosa said watching the election the night before “was fun” and that he stayed up watching it.

Bosa has since been fined $11,255 by the NFL, according to an NFL news release Saturday.

NFL rules say that “players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” according to the release.

Many have taken to social media to criticize the NFL’s apparent double standard in enforcing its rules on political messages by players and staff.

“Hey @NFL, I hear you’re floating the idea of fining Nick Bosa because you ‘forbid political statements’ which is weird considering you were just fine with these…,” one user wrote, showing a photo montage of different players wearing or making political gestures on the field.

“NFL fines San Francisco 49ers’ star kicker Nick Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Were players ever fined for wearing BLM apparel?” Another user wrote.

