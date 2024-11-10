NFL Star Who Wore a MAGA Hat on Field Calmly Takes a Victory Lap as Reporters Pester Him About Election

San Fransico 49ers star Nick Bosa recently defended his flashing of a “Make America Great Again” hat on television, despite the potential for a fine.

Reporters pestered the defensive end about the gesture on Wednesday, following President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

“It was well worth it,” Bosa said.

The controversy began on Oct. 27 during a “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

After the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, Bosa crashed an on-field interview featuring teammates Brock Purdy, Isaac Guerendo and George Kittle, USA Today reported.

Bosa walked up behind his teammates, pointed to his white, gold-lettered MAGA hat, and then disappeared off camera.

🇺🇸NICK BOSA FLASHES MAGA HAT LIVE ON SNF TV 49ers star Nick Bosa jumps into the middle of a Sunday Night Football post-game interview sporting a MAGA hat.pic.twitter.com/5oPu9GnUoo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2024

Reporters prodded Bosa about the stunt on Wednesday, asking if he was concerned about a fine from the NFL.

“I don’t know, I haven’t got one yet, but if it comes it comes,” Bosa said.

Nick Bosa said he knew he was risking a fine with his MAGA hat, but says “it was well worth it. … Clearly, the nation spoke.” pic.twitter.com/iSUF8AGppE — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2024

When asked further about it, Bosa remained cool and indifferent to the reporters’ probing.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got,” he said.

Bosa said watching the election the night before “was fun” and that he stayed up watching it.

Bosa has since been fined $11,255 by the NFL, according to an NFL news release Saturday.

NFL rules say that “players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” according to the release.

Many have taken to social media to criticize the NFL’s apparent double standard in enforcing its rules on political messages by players and staff.

So Nick Bosa just got fined for his MAGA hat…my only question is: When will Mike Tomlin’s fine come? pic.twitter.com/952B6Z2m5k — ✝️Nino✝️ (@nino_6332) November 9, 2024

NFL fines San Francisco 49ers’ star kicker Nick Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Were players ever fined for wearing BLM apparel? pic.twitter.com/XWquv4TmwG — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 9, 2024

Hey @NFL, I hear you’re floating the idea of fining Nick Bosa because you “forbid political statements” which is weird considering you were just fine with these… pic.twitter.com/DWVyEroE2v — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) November 1, 2024

“Hey @NFL, I hear you’re floating the idea of fining Nick Bosa because you ‘forbid political statements’ which is weird considering you were just fine with these…,” one user wrote, showing a photo montage of different players wearing or making political gestures on the field.

“NFL fines San Francisco 49ers’ star kicker Nick Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Were players ever fined for wearing BLM apparel?” Another user wrote.

