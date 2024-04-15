Share
NFL Star WR Hit with Massive Backlash After Posting Graphic Selfie

 By Richard Moorhead  April 14, 2024 at 5:40pm
A star NFL wideout is facing criticism after sharing a Snapchat selfie that featured his own graphic content.

New England Patriots wide reciever Juju Smith-Schuster appeared to display his own genitalia in the image, uploaded to the platform on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

Smith-Schuster looked into a camera nonchalantly as he photographed the obscene picture.

The receiver sat inside the passenger seat of a vehicle in the post, with a woman driving.

The photograph was deleted from Smith-Schuster’s Snapchat account within a day of its upload.

It’s unclear why Smith-Schuster shared the image — or if he was even aware the image he was photographing contained indecent content, and was being publicly released.

Smith-Schuster was roundly criticized on social media for the inappropriate gesture.

Smith-Schuster hasn’t publicly addressed the bizarre selfie, or released an apology for exposing himself to his own unsuspecting social media followers.

Some X users expressed surprise after noticing that he had been trending on the platform — after finding out why.

The off-field conduct even led some Patriots fans to question whether they wanted Smith-Schuster on the team.

Some suggested trading the USC alumni for another receiver.

Smith-Schuster was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The dynamic receiver won a Super Bowl LVII ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before joining the Patriots next year.

Should he be punished for this?

The 2018 Pro Bowler under-performed expectations during a season in which starting quarterback Mac Jones lost his position.

Conversation