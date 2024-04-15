NFL Star WR Hit with Massive Backlash After Posting Graphic Selfie
A star NFL wideout is facing criticism after sharing a Snapchat selfie that featured his own graphic content.
New England Patriots wide reciever Juju Smith-Schuster appeared to display his own genitalia in the image, uploaded to the platform on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.
Smith-Schuster looked into a camera nonchalantly as he photographed the obscene picture.
The receiver sat inside the passenger seat of a vehicle in the post, with a woman driving.
🚨🚨🚨WARNING: GRAPHIC🚨🚨🚨#Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a picture of his private parts on his Snapchat account, while in a car with a girl. pic.twitter.com/29IALalgxj
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 14, 2024
The photograph was deleted from Smith-Schuster’s Snapchat account within a day of its upload.
It’s unclear why Smith-Schuster shared the image — or if he was even aware the image he was photographing contained indecent content, and was being publicly released.
Smith-Schuster was roundly criticized on social media for the inappropriate gesture.
Do NOT look at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s snapchat pic.twitter.com/U7gzkZadby
— GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) April 14, 2024
Smith-Schuster hasn’t publicly addressed the bizarre selfie, or released an apology for exposing himself to his own unsuspecting social media followers.
Some X users expressed surprise after noticing that he had been trending on the platform — after finding out why.
When I saw why JuJu Smith-Schuster is trending pic.twitter.com/BQ2KdAGqEh
— Sidelines – Eagles 🦅🏈 (@SSN_Eagles) April 14, 2024
The off-field conduct even led some Patriots fans to question whether they wanted Smith-Schuster on the team.
Do you want Juju Smith-Schuster on the #Patriots? pic.twitter.com/j7ulwjY8vp
— The Mayeflower (@WaitinforMaye) April 14, 2024
Some suggested trading the USC alumni for another receiver.
The #Patriots should use JuJu Smith-Schuster as a trading piece during the draft or in order to get a veteran WR from another team.
If they can’t do that, they should cut him and take the cap hit. pic.twitter.com/HXs5LXRcNk
— The Sports Fellow (@SportsFellow_) April 14, 2024
Smith-Schuster was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The dynamic receiver won a Super Bowl LVII ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before joining the Patriots next year.
The 2018 Pro Bowler under-performed expectations during a season in which starting quarterback Mac Jones lost his position.
