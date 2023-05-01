Parler Share
Sports
Lifestyle & Human Interest News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) looks a the scoreboard during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Alex Menendez / Associated Press)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) looks a the scoreboard during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Alex Menendez / Associated Press)

NFL Star's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies in 'Tragic Incident' at Home

 By Bryan Chai  May 1, 2023 at 7:47am
Parler Share

Tragedy has rocked the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The daughter of Bucs standout linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a pool.

Arrayah Barrett was just two years old.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at the Barrett residence in Tampa, Florida.

The Bucs put out a statement confirming the awful news and offering support for the Barrett family.

Trending:
Dems Handed Massive Defeat by Their Own Justices After SCOTUS Sends Rare Unanimous Letter

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Have more young people died in tragic accidents recently than in previous years?

Prayers and condolences poured in on social media.

Barrett’s former team, the Denver Broncos offered their deepest sympathies for the Barrett family.

As did players he’s never played with, like Robert Griffin III.

Related:
Deion Sanders 'Ashamed' of Every NFL Team Except for Patriots After Taking Look at Draft Results

According to police statements obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, the incident occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. to a call about a child who had fallen into the pool.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was eventually pronounced dead after multiple life-saving measures were taken.

Tampa police also noted that while the investigation into the exact circumstances are still ongoing, they do not suspect any foul play.

The incident is being described “a purely accidental and tragic incident” by local authorities.

In a gut-wrenching twist, according to Barrett’s last Instagram post, this tragedy occurred just shortly after Arrayah had turned two years old.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaquil Barrett (@moochman6)

In an Instagram post dated from a week ago (it is also Barrett’s last Instagram post), Barrett gushed over his daughter’s birthday, while noting that she helped “complete” the Barrett family.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl,” Barrett posted just last week.

Jordanna Barrett, Shaq’s wife and Arrayah’s mother, posted a similarly heartbreaking Instagram post last week, celebrating her daughter’s birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordanna Barrett (@jordanna.barrett)

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Arrayah was born shortly after Barrett and the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

Shaq and Jordanna Barrett have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

Shaquil Barrett is currently recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last year.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Star's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies in 'Tragic Incident' at Home
Newt Gingrich Has Warning About Michelle Obama After Key Staffer Departs Biden Admin
Chrissy Teigen Blasted for What Was Happening Behind Her as She Walked to WH Correspondents' Dinner
Deion Sanders 'Ashamed' of Every NFL Team Except for Patriots After Taking Look at Draft Results
Watch: Best Moment of the NFL Draft Reminds the World Why Young Men Need Fathers
See more...

Conversation