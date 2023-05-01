NFL Star's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies in 'Tragic Incident' at Home

Tragedy has rocked the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The daughter of Bucs standout linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a pool.

Arrayah Barrett was just two years old.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at the Barrett residence in Tampa, Florida.

The Bucs put out a statement confirming the awful news and offering support for the Barrett family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Prayers and condolences poured in on social media.

Barrett’s former team, the Denver Broncos offered their deepest sympathies for the Barrett family.

As did players he’s never played with, like Robert Griffin III.

#BroncosCountry is with you, Shaq & the entire Barrett family. 🧡💙 https://t.co/k0DqqfmgM2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 30, 2023

Please send a prayer up for Shaq Barrett and his family after the tragic drowning of his 2 year old daughter, Arrayah, in the family pool this morning. Unimaginable tragedy. https://t.co/82ttWz6gVh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 30, 2023

According to police statements obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, the incident occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. to a call about a child who had fallen into the pool.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was eventually pronounced dead after multiple life-saving measures were taken.

Tampa police also noted that while the investigation into the exact circumstances are still ongoing, they do not suspect any foul play.

The incident is being described “a purely accidental and tragic incident” by local authorities.

In a gut-wrenching twist, according to Barrett’s last Instagram post, this tragedy occurred just shortly after Arrayah had turned two years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaquil Barrett (@moochman6)

In an Instagram post dated from a week ago (it is also Barrett’s last Instagram post), Barrett gushed over his daughter’s birthday, while noting that she helped “complete” the Barrett family.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl,” Barrett posted just last week.

Jordanna Barrett, Shaq’s wife and Arrayah’s mother, posted a similarly heartbreaking Instagram post last week, celebrating her daughter’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordanna Barrett (@jordanna.barrett)

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Arrayah was born shortly after Barrett and the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

Shaq and Jordanna Barrett have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

Shaquil Barrett is currently recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last year.

