NFL Star's Charity Golf Tournament Gets Great News After Event Initially Canceled at Trump Resort

It appears cancel culture has lost a round.

Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer announced Friday that his charity golf tournament, which he had been forced to cancel because having the event at Trump National in Doral, Florida, made some folks squeamish, is back on.

The event, which tees off July 10, is now sponsored by PublicSq, according to the New York Post. It will remain at the course owned by former President Donald Trump.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Jordan Poyer from the Buffalo Bills had to cancel his charity golf tournament because of liberal sponsors pulling out due to it being hosted at Trump Doral. Well, at @officialpsq, we care about raising money for charity and we’re also not a bunch of babies. So… pic.twitter.com/ksuFzgNqwe — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 30, 2023

“PublicSq is proud to partner with Jordan Poyer. We’re glad to see he’s standing against the cancel-culture mob that tried to shut down this charity event and we will always support freedom-loving Americans like Jordan whenever there is an opportunity to do so,” Michael Seifert, founder and CEO of PublicSQ, said in a statement.

The event benefits Erie County Medical Center Foundation.

“The great news is that the tournament is going to happen,” Poyer said, according to Fox News.

“We had the most amount of tremendous support around the country. We had a sponsor — PublicSq — based right out here in Florida … they’re going to sponsor the entire tournament. And the tournament is actually happening July 10 at the same exact place,” he said.

“We are grateful to announce that PublicSq will be our presenting sponsor for this year’s edition. We also want to highlight the outpouring of support that we have received from professional athletes, the general public, businesses and charitable organizations across the country. In the next couple of days, we will announce our athlete and celebrity lineup.” Avalon Sports, which represents Poyer, said in a statement.

Poyer had earlier taken to Instagram to announce that his tournament was being nixed due to “external pressures.”

“Unfortunately, there have been a numerous amount of teams from up north that have pulled out of the tournament,” Poyer said then. “Not just pulled out of the tournament, but also wrote emails to a big sponsor that was going to help sponsor my tournament.

“That company, now… it’s unfortunate that they pulled out and decided that they don’t want to take part in my tournament, in which they took part in last year, because of where it’s at, at the Trump National in Doral.”

Kudos to NFL Player Jordan Poyer for refusing to bow to the woke mob! And shoutout to ⁦⁦@officialpsq⁩ for sponsoring the tournament after the woke sponsors pulled out! Trump Doral is a great course! I hope you have a great tournament! https://t.co/kgdx8yQsAj — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 30, 2023

Poyer had said he was sorry politics interfered with the event.

“I had hoped that we could kind of get past that,” Poyer said. “And I thought that we did. It seems that we haven’t and it seems that this is, even, just the way America is right now.”

“I’m not naive. I understand where they are on the political spectrum. I understand where New York is on the political spectrum,” Poyer said. “Do I agree with it? No. I don’t. A lot of it, I’m sorry, I don’t [agree with it.] I’m sorry, I just don’t. I’m going to be honest with you, I say the quiet part out loud and some of y’all don’t like that, and that’s OK.”

Poyer also said when he announced the cancellation that he was “upset at the fact that this is where we are in America right now.”

