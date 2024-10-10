NFL Star's Wife Lights Up Kamala Harris Over VP's Hurricane Drama with DeSantis - 'Math Ain't Mathing, Sis'

With the whine of Hurricane Milton’s winds over much of Florida Wednesday, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had no patience with a whining politician.

Devon Mostert laid into Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not doing his job by not taking her calls.

“In case you missed it, Kam Kam went on a media rant yesterday about how selfish and utterly responsible DeSantis is. The math ain’t mathing, sis,” she wrote on a self-deleting Instgram Story, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

‘They’re sinking their own ship,” the outspoken NFL wife said.

Devon Mostert, the wife of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, was not having it when Kamala Harris tried to score political points off the Hurricane Milton disaster. “Math ain’t mathing, sis.” https://t.co/LuEe6QSnKr — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 10, 2024

Devon Mostert also wrote, “No one has time, Kamala – especially for her to say some [B.S.] like, ‘We can be unburdened by what has been.’”

“She’s garbage. Textbook trash,” Mostert, who posted a clip of President Joe Biden praising DeSantis, wrote.

In one version of her Instagram story, Devon Mostert had noted Harris is going to “get the boot in November,” according to OutKick.

Do you think DeSantis could beat Kamala in a presidential election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (217 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

This is just too good… lol Kamala Harris calls DeSantis selfish and irresponsible for making this hurricane about politics.. Joe Biden contradicted her every word and said DeSantis is doing a phenomenal job. 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aLUpa5Qncn — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 8, 2024

Harris sought to parlay her clash with DeSantis into a campaign talking point.

“Moments of crisis — if, if nothing else — should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re going to put politics aside and put the people first,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris going after Ron DeSantis in regard to Hurricane Milton is probably the biggest unforced error she has made this entire campaign. Just watch this takedown by @ScottJenningsKY last night on CNN. pic.twitter.com/kLBy57gMCL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 8, 2024

“People are in desperate need of support right now, and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship, instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first,” she continued.

DeSantis could not let the jab pass unanswered.

See if you can spot the difference between the Conservative leadership of Ron DeSantis and the Democrat “leadership” of Kamala Harris. As someone who is displaced by Hurricane Milton, I ask everyone to vote for Republicans on Election Day! #Milton #HurricaneMilton #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/qpd6n0AEWc — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) October 10, 2024

“For Kamala Harris to try to say my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish is delusional,” DeSantis said, according to Fox News.

“She has no role in this, in fact, she’s been vice president for three and a half years, I’ve dealt with a number of storms under this administration, she’s never contributed anything to any of these efforts,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.