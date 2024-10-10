Share
NFL Star's Wife Lights Up Kamala Harris Over VP's Hurricane Drama with DeSantis - 'Math Ain't Mathing, Sis'

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2024 at 3:29pm
With the whine of Hurricane Milton’s winds over much of Florida Wednesday, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had no patience with a whining politician.

Devon Mostert laid into Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not doing his job by not taking her calls.

“In case you missed it, Kam Kam went on a media rant yesterday about how selfish and utterly responsible DeSantis is. The math ain’t mathing, sis,” she wrote on a self-deleting Instgram Story, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

‘They’re sinking their own ship,” the outspoken NFL wife said.

Devon Mostert also wrote, “No one has time, Kamala – especially for her to say some [B.S.] like, ‘We can be unburdened by what has been.’”

“She’s garbage. Textbook trash,” Mostert, who posted a clip of President Joe Biden praising DeSantis, wrote.

In one version of her Instagram story, Devon Mostert had noted Harris is going to “get the boot in November,” according to OutKick.

Do you think DeSantis could beat Kamala in a presidential election?

Harris sought to parlay her clash with DeSantis into a campaign talking point.

“Moments of crisis — if, if nothing else — should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re going to put politics aside and put the people first,” Harris said.

“People are in desperate need of support right now, and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship, instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first,” she continued.

DeSantis could not let the jab pass unanswered.

“For Kamala Harris to try to say my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish is delusional,” DeSantis said, according to Fox News.

“She has no role in this, in fact, she’s been vice president for three and a half years, I’ve dealt with a number of storms under this administration, she’s never contributed anything to any of these efforts,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
