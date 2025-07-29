Share
Sports
Commentary
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, center, of the Las Vegas Raiders stands on the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 29, 2024.
Commentary
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, center, of the Las Vegas Raiders stands on the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 29, 2024. (Brooke Sutton / Getty Images)

NFL Starter Cut from Team After Kissing Teammate in Locker Room: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  July 29, 2025 at 7:26am
Share

Former college football powerhouse Christian Wilkins can kiss his time with the Las Vegas Raiders goodbye.

The star defensive tackle was released by the team last week following an incident involving a teammate, according to ESPN.

Wilkins “kissed a fellow player on the head” during a team meeting, a source told Adam Schefter.

The teammate reportedly “took offense” to the interaction.

One source described the moment as “playful,” but the other player didn’t see it that way.

A complaint was filed with the team’s human resources department, and the rest of the story pretty much writes itself.

HR then conducted an investigation, and now Wilkins could forever be the player known for a locker room smooch.

However, sources also said the kiss was not the only factor behind Wilkins’ release.

Were the Raiders right to cut Christian Wilkins?

The $110 million man had been recovering from a Jones fracture in his left foot since last October.

Sources told ESPN, the Raiders were unhappy with how Wilkins handled his rehab.

That was enough for the team to void $35.2 million in cash that was guaranteed.

Wilkins was released with a “terminated vested veteran” designation, according to Schefter.

After being shown the door, Wilkins filed a grievance through the NFL Players Association, so now the lawyers will get involved.

Related:
What Is Going on? Raiders' PR Team Makes Strange Move After Player Gets Asked About His Trump Celebration

The defensive tackle signed a four-year deal with the Raiders just last offseason.

He was supposed to be a cornerstone of the team’s defense. Instead, he lasted just five games.

Wilkins posted 17 tackles, two sacks, and six quarterback hits before undergoing season-ending surgery.

Before Vegas, he spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He notched a career-best nine sacks with Miami in 2023.

Wilkins was a first-round draft pick in 2019 after a decorated college career at Clemson. He won two national championships with the Tigers.

At this point, Wilkins’ future in the NFL is as uncertain as his contract situation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Texas Democrats Consider Fleeing State in Bid to Block Republican Redistricting Efforts
Developing Horror: Elected City Official Set on Fire in Brazen Attack
CA Minimum Wage Law Succeeds for Libs: Obliterates Jobs, Lands Nearly 20k People Closer to Street Living
Senior Ex-Biden Officials Launch Nonprofit to Circumvent Trump Policies: Report
NYT Forced to Eat Crow After Falling for Super Obvious Lie About Israel 'Starving' Palestinians
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation