NFL Starter Cut from Team After Kissing Teammate in Locker Room: Report

Former college football powerhouse Christian Wilkins can kiss his time with the Las Vegas Raiders goodbye.

The star defensive tackle was released by the team last week following an incident involving a teammate, according to ESPN.

Wilkins “kissed a fellow player on the head” during a team meeting, a source told Adam Schefter.

More about Christian Wilkins, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, kissing a fellow player on the head and the teammate taking offense to it:

The teammate reportedly “took offense” to the interaction.

One source described the moment as “playful,” but the other player didn’t see it that way.

A complaint was filed with the team’s human resources department, and the rest of the story pretty much writes itself.

HR then conducted an investigation, and now Wilkins could forever be the player known for a locker room smooch.

However, sources also said the kiss was not the only factor behind Wilkins’ release.

The $110 million man had been recovering from a Jones fracture in his left foot since last October.

Sources told ESPN, the Raiders were unhappy with how Wilkins handled his rehab.

That was enough for the team to void $35.2 million in cash that was guaranteed.

Wilkins was released with a “terminated vested veteran” designation, according to Schefter.

After being shown the door, Wilkins filed a grievance through the NFL Players Association, so now the lawyers will get involved.

The defensive tackle signed a four-year deal with the Raiders just last offseason.

He was supposed to be a cornerstone of the team’s defense. Instead, he lasted just five games.

Wilkins posted 17 tackles, two sacks, and six quarterback hits before undergoing season-ending surgery.

Before Vegas, he spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He notched a career-best nine sacks with Miami in 2023.

Wilkins was a first-round draft pick in 2019 after a decorated college career at Clemson. He won two national championships with the Tigers.

At this point, Wilkins’ future in the NFL is as uncertain as his contract situation.

