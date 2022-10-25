NFL Super Bowl Champ Suspended for Weapons Charges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended for two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an “assault weapon” in Los Angeles.

NFL.com reported that Clark was suspended “for violating the league’s personal conduct policy” in relation to that case.

The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs (5-2) head into their bye week.

Clark will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate.

An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.

Three months later, Clark was pulled over for a code violation and officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.

The 29-year-old defensive end has struggled with illnesses throughout the fall, and that’s limited him to just 15 tackles and three sacks.

One of them was a safety in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 44-23 rout of the 49ers.

After getting a sack on 2nd down, #Chiefs DE Frank Clark blows by Trent Williams and takes down #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the safety. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/RvIIift4W5 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 23, 2022

That comes after a disappointing season in which Clark had 4 1/2 sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chiefs, desperate to improve their pass rush after ranking among the league’s worst last season, managed to rework Clark’s massive contract in the offseason to keep him in Kansas City.

He got a signing bonus of $4,550,000, a base salary of $3,725,000 this season and a roster bonus of $900,000, along with $75,000 for each game he is active.

Without Clark, Kansas City will have to lean on first-round draft pick George Karlaftis and veteran Carlos Dunlap along with Mike Danna, who has struggled for several weeks with a calf injury but should be healthy after the bye.

They also will need to get continued production from defensive tackle Chris Jones, who leads the team with five sacks.

