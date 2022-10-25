Parler Share
Sports
News
Defensive end Frank Clark, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.
Defensive end Frank Clark, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

NFL Super Bowl Champ Suspended for Weapons Charges

 By The Associated Press  October 25, 2022 at 2:39pm
Parler Share

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended for two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an “assault weapon” in Los Angeles.

NFL.com reported that Clark was suspended “for violating the league’s personal conduct policy” in relation to that case.

The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs (5-2) head into their bye week.

Clark will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate.

Trending:
Fetterman Gets Nailed by Debate Moderator on Straight-Up Lie, Then Gives Strange Answer

An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.

Three months later, Clark was pulled over for a code violation and officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.

The 29-year-old defensive end has struggled with illnesses throughout the fall, and that’s limited him to just 15 tackles and three sacks.

One of them was a safety in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 44-23 rout of the 49ers.

That comes after a disappointing season in which Clark had 4 1/2 sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chiefs, desperate to improve their pass rush after ranking among the league’s worst last season, managed to rework Clark’s massive contract in the offseason to keep him in Kansas City.

He got a signing bonus of $4,550,000, a base salary of $3,725,000 this season and a roster bonus of $900,000, along with $75,000 for each game he is active.

Related:
Worry Grows for Iranian Athlete Who Competed Without Hijab, Whereabouts Unknown Since Leaving Competition

Without Clark, Kansas City will have to lean on first-round draft pick George Karlaftis and veteran Carlos Dunlap along with Mike Danna, who has struggled for several weeks with a calf injury but should be healthy after the bye.

They also will need to get continued production from defensive tackle Chris Jones, who leads the team with five sacks.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Super Bowl Champ Suspended for Weapons Charges
Police Officials: Deaths of 4 Teens May Be Linked to Viral TikTok Challenge
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West Over 'Hateful and Dangerous' Comments, Costing Itself Nearly $250 Million
'You Are All Going to Die': St. Louis School Shooter Kills 2 and Wounds Others Before Being Shot by Police
Florida May Have Officially Lost Its Swing State Status, Dem Says 'I Am Terrified'
See more...

Conversation