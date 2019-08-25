SECTIONS
NFL Sports
Print

NFL Superstar Andrew Luck Abruptly Retires, Team Won't Ask for Any of the $24.8 Million 'They Are Owed'

By Bryan Chai
Published August 25, 2019 at 9:36am
Print

The NFL world was left stunned Saturday night when reports began to surface that Indianapolis Colts superstar Andrew Luck was retiring at just 29 years old.

Luck cited mental fatigue, primarily due to his checkered past of injuries, as the impetus for his retirement.

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” an emotional Luck said in his retirement news conference. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.

TRENDING: Court Docs Say Epstein Got 3 Pre-Teens as Birthday Present, Molested Them, Sent Them Back Next Day

“This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

Bizarrely, this news broke in the middle of a preseason game Saturday night where the Colts were hosting the Chicago Bears. As news of the abrupt retirement began to spread, some Indianapolis fans booed Luck as he left the field with the team after the game.

While Luck admitted that the boos “hurt” during an emotional post-game news conference, his wallet could have been hurting just as much if the Colts had come looking for some of their money back.

According to ex-sports agent and CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry, under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the Colts could have asked for quite bit of the money they’ve paid to Luck back.

RELATED: Raiders and Packers Forced To Square Off on 80-Yard Field After Last-Minute Field Issue

Fortunately for Luck, who has made $97 million in his career, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter says that the Colts are making the classy move of not seeking any of that $24.8 million. The two sides have reportedly reached a “financial settlement.”

Even before the Colts chose to let Luck keep his bonuses, Colts owner Jim Irsay pointed out the money Luck was missing out on based on what he could’ve been paid.

Should the Colts have asked for their money back?

“It’s a tough thing, look it, he’s leaving $450, $500 million on the table potentially,” Irsay said according to CBS Sports.

“I mean, a half a billion dollars, and he’s saying, ‘you know what, I want to have my integrity. I have to be able to look [Colts receiver] T.Y. [Hilton] in the eye, look my teammates, look coach [Frank Reich], look Chris [Ballard] and say, ‘I’m all in,’ and he just didn’t feel he could do that.”

That $500 million figure likely comes from what remained on Luck’s current contract, and the contract extensions he undoubtedly could’ve inked in the future.

Given that far less accomplished quarterbacks, like Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins, make upwards of $28 million annually, there’s little doubt that Luck would have received very lucrative deals for the remainder of his career.

But that career is over now. Luck would rather be healthy and happy than physically breaking down while playing in the NFL.

It could cost him quite a bit of money, but it appears that it would still be worth it for him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Bryan Chai
Social Media Editor
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







Poll: Young Americans No Longer Prioritize Patriotism and Religion
NFL Superstar Andrew Luck Abruptly Retires, Team Won't Ask for Any of the $24.8 Million 'They Are Owed'
Anthem Protester Eric Reid Delivers Dirty Hit to Player Who Told Him He Was 'Wrong' Days Earlier
Kaepernick Cheers on Remaining NFL Anthem Kneelers as He's Passed Up for a 40-Year-Old Journeyman
Little League World Series Player Goes Viral with Bizarre Crouching Batting Stance
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×