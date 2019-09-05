NFL Superstar Drew Brees Encourages Kids To Bring Bibles to School, 'Share God's Love with Friends'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is urging America’s students to live out their faith by bringing Bibles to school.

Brees, one of the all-time great NFL quarterbacks, made his comments in a video supporting Bring Your Bible to School Day, an Oct. 3 event that is sponsored by the Christian organization Focus on the Family.

“Hey guys, Drew Brees here,” Brees says in the video. “One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:7, ‘For we live by faith, not by sight,’ so I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”

The website for the event said it adheres to all laws touching on the separation of church and state as long as it is voluntary and student-led and does not interfere with classes.

“As a student in a public school, you have First Amendment rights to engage in voluntary, free speech conversations in a way that does not interfere with or substantially disrupt classroom time and academic instruction,” the website said.

“That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time,” it said.

Brees became the subject of a scathing debate on Twitter.

And there goes all respect for @drewbrees. You know Focus on the Family is a bad group when chick-fil-no-gays distanced themselves from the anti-lgbtq bigots. #FTSaints now and forever.https://t.co/fXFc0mrurI — Andrew Lessley (@themandrew95) September 4, 2019

This is amazing!! We need prayer in schools!! ❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/V4sYUGvngd — Jennifer Johnson (@gallowaysstudio) September 5, 2019

Drew Brees and homophobia is trending because of a commercial with Focus on the Family which is an extreme Christian group involved in anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation. pic.twitter.com/hMbZrR52we — looseedition (@looseedition) September 3, 2019

Isn’t he in the US? Freedom of speech? Freedom of religion? Drew Brees takes heat for appearance in Focus on the Family Bible video https://t.co/jQnlUgDeU4 — Diego Ruiz-Rivera (@ruizdiegor) September 5, 2019

Drew Brees Created a PSA Video for an Anti-Gay Religious Cult That Believes in Conversion Therapy & Fights Against Any Anti-Discrimination Laws; Wants Kids to Bring Bible to School to Convert Other Kids (Vid) https://t.co/gywLbmzOfL pic.twitter.com/xDoxP4q3cr — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 4, 2019

Focus on Family should be listed as a terrorist group for their agenda of wanting a theocracy. The evangelical rights dream that has too many of this type of organization behind it. — sylvie (@sylvie79392086) September 3, 2019

@drewbrees @drewbrees when is Americans going stand up against the attacking of christen faith #standstrong #bringyourbible to school day — LDillon (@Bullseydfw) September 5, 2019

Focus on the Family president Jim Daly praised Brees for standing tall for his faith, Fox News reported.

“His influential voice helps to amplify the overarching theme of the event that respectfully sharing and expressing your faith powerfully demonstrates God’s love in a world that’s in desperate need of hope and healing.”

Brees has not commented about the video or the event.

In the past, however, Brees has never been shy about the role of faith in his life.

“I live for God, for the faith that I have in Him, and knowing the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made on the cross for me, and just feeling like it’s in God’s hands and all I have to do is just give it my best, commit the rest to Him, and everything else is taken care of. That takes a weight off my shoulders,” he has told CBN News.

